Talks Between India, Pak DGMOs Deferred Till Evening

India and Pakistan DGMOs scheduled conversation has been deferred till Monday evening, which was earlier scheduled at 12 noon.

Air Marshal AK Bharti, DGMO Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai, Vice Admiral AN Pramod and Major General SS Sharda during the press conference on Operation Sindoor, in New Delhi on Sunday.
Air Marshal AK Bharti, DGMO Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai, Vice Admiral AN Pramod and Major General SS Sharda during the press conference on Operation Sindoor, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI)
Published : May 12, 2025 at 3:05 PM IST

New Delhi: A scheduled conversation between the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan will take place on Monday evening, official sources said. The talks over the hotline were previously scheduled for 12 noon. The reason for deferring the talks by a few hours is not immediately known.

India launched 'Operation Sindoor' on May 7 to destroy nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 innocent people.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today chaired a high-level meeting, which included Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, ahead of a scheduled talk between the DGMOs of India and Pakistan. PM Modi has been chairing regular meetings with the top government functionaries involved in the country's military and diplomatic response.

All subsequent retaliations to Pakistani offensives were carried out under 'Operation Sindoor'. Silence prevailed in the night after Pakistan violated the ceasefire while expressing a commitment to adhere to it on Saturday. The ceasefire was first announced by US President Donald Trump on Saturday, and New Delhi said India and Pakistan have worked out an understanding on the stoppage of firing and military action.

The Indian Air Forces have said that Operation Sindoor will continue. Air Marshal AK Bharti said that Operation Sindoor was against terrorists and not Pakistani military.

