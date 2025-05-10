ETV Bharat / bharat

India And Pakistan Agreed To Full And Immediate Ceasefire After Night-long Talks, Says Trump

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump announced that India and Pakistan have agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire, signalling that the intervention of Washington's intervention has worked to help bring stability inthe South Asian neighbourhood.

"After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE. Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" Trump posted on his social media handle.

Earlier, the US had suggested that both India and Pakistan should identify methods to de-escalate and re-establish direct communication to avoid miscalculation, proposing support in facilitating "productive discussions" to avert future disputes.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had spoken with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. He had a telephone call with Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

Tensions rose between the Asian neighbours following India's Operation Sindoor on early Wednesday that dismantled nine terror camp sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir. Pakistan responded to the missile attack, described as "Right to Defend" by India by its subsequent unsuccessful attempt to attack 15 Indian cities, besides indiscriminate shelling in Kashmir's border districts.

In his call with Jaishankar, Rubio "emphasised that both sides need to identify methods to de-escalate and re-establish direct communication to avoid miscalculation". He further proposed US support in facilitating productive discussions to avert future disputes, according to a statement issued by State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce. In his conversation with Dar, Rubio is said to have reiterated that both parties must find ways to de-escalate the current situation and re-establish direct communication to avoid miscalculation. He also offered US assistance in starting constructive talks in order to avoid future conflicts.

Earlier, Rubio had spoken with Pakistani Army Chief Asim Munir and he offered US assistance in starting constructive talks in order to avoid future conflicts. Rubio had previously spoken with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.