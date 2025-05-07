India and Pakistan | A History Of Armed Conflict In South Asian Neighbourhood

New Delhi: Early Wednesday, India launched a cross-border precision strike targeting nine sites part of the terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir. According to Pakistan, the missiles killed at least eight people while injuring several others. It said it had begun retaliating in a major escalation here in Asia. India has accused Pakistan of backing one of the deadliest attacks in years on civilians in Kashmir. On April 22, Baisaran Meadows in Pahalgam saw the bloody massacre wherein 26 men, including a Nepali national, were killed. While Islamabad has rejected the charge, India has acted strongly by expelling Pakistani citizens and keeping the border shut to Pakistanis. India has also suspended the Indus Water Treaty signed in 1960.

Since the April 22 attack, Pakistan has been firing across the Line of Control, in violation of the ceasefire agreement. The Indian Army said that it was responding to the ceasefire violation appropriately.

A man stands near a damaged house after shelling from Pakistan side following Indian Army�s �Operation Sindoor�, in Poonch district, Wednesday, May 7, 2025 (PPTI)

Both sides were engaged in multiple conflicts -- ranging from skirmishes to all-out war -- since the bloody partition in 1947. Here is a look at the major ones

1947: The Partition

The rule of the British came to an end in the South Asian neighbourhood on August 15, 1947, with the formation of two nations-- India and Pakistan. The partition, which was ill-conceived, led to suffering. It heralded one of the worst and forced migrations in the sub-continent as new borders were drawn overnight, demarcating two countries. It unleashed a bloodshed that killed about a million people while displacing 15 million others.

1947: First Kashmir War & Accession of Kashmir

The monarch Maharaja Hari Singh was in a dilemma whether to submit to Indian or Pakistani rule. On October 26, 1947, he signed the Instrument of Accession, and it became a decisive moment in history. This allowed Jammu and Kashmir to join the Indian Union. The first Kashmir war began and continued to rage.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrives to attend Border Roads Organisation's 66th Raising Day ceremony at the Manekshaw Centre, in New Delhi, Wednesday, May 7, 2025. (PTI)

1949: UN Cease Fire

The turmoil and conflict following the partition of India continued. The region, which has a distinct cultural and political landscape, was faced with an existential crisis after armed tribesmen (lashkars) from Pakistan invaded and threatened Kashmir's sovereignty. The United Nations stepped in and carved a 770-kilometre Cease Fire Line (CFL) in January 1949 that divided Kashmir between Indian administration and Pakistan's occupation.

1965: Second Kashmir War

Pakistan launched a second war in August 1965. Prior to the all-out war, Pakistan sent its military to infiltrate into the Indian side through its failed Operation Gibraltar. The invasion of the regions which was under the administrative control of India was met with strong resistance. A ceasefire was brokered by the Soviet Union and the United States. Thousands were killed in the two-month war.

1966: Tashkent Declaration

The battles in the war were fought in the air and at sea as well. On September 22, both accepted the United Nations Security Council’s resolution on ceasefire and withdrawal of all troops to positions they had held on August 5, 1965. India's Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri and Pakistan's President Ayub Khan signed the Tashkent Declaration on January 10, 1966, at Tashkent in the Uzbek Soviet Socialist Republic (now Uzbekistan), formally ending the second Kashmir war.

A view of the India Gate during a blackout as part of the nationwide drill, "Operation Abhyaas", in New Delhi, Wednesday, May 7, 2025 (PTI)

1971: Bangladesh

In 1971, India fought shoulder-to-shoulder with East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) against Pakistani rule. The short war birthed Bangladesh after the Bangladesh liberation movement rejected Pakistani rule and launched its independence struggle with the help of India. The 13-day war had devastating consequences and was fought on the borders of West Pakistan as well. It left at least 3 million dead on all three sides. India, which first supported the liberation war by training insurgents, later made a military intervention and leading to the surrender of the Pakistani army.

1972: Simla Agreement

On July 2, 1972, India's Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and Pakistan President Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto signed a peace accord. It came to be known as the Simla Agreement, renaming the Cease Fire Line (CFL) in Kashmir as the Line of Control. It prompted Pakistan to open diplomatic channels and recognise Bangladesh as a sovereign state. It also paved the way for India to stick to its line of maintaining Kashmir as a bilateral issue and rejected any third-party intervention. Both countries decided to resolve the Kashmir situation through bilateral negotiations.

1989-90: Kashmir -

In 1989-90, Pakistan began financing and training terror groups. Also, it actively promoted the massacre of Kashmiri Hindus and Sikhs, paving the way for the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits. Pakistan backed Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) and Hizbul Mujahideen, flourished. It also opened the doors to terror outfits such as Hizb-e-Islami, Harkat-ul-Ansar, Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Harkat-ul-Mujahideen. Kashmir witnessed its worst insurgency, and it led to the killing of tens of thousands of soldiers, militants and civilians in the following decades.

1999: Kargil

Kargil, a portion of the western Ladakh union territory, is situated 8,000 feet (2,440 meters) above sea level, where India and Pakistan fought a war in 1999. The deadliest clash between India and Pakistan occurred between May–July after the Indian side learnt about Pakistani fighters' infiltration into Kashmir. The fight lasted over two months. The Indian military recovered most of the area that was occupied by the infiltrators, and it came to an end in July. All remaining Pakistani fighters retreated after hundreds of personnel were killed on both sides. During the fight, Islamabad had deployed part of its nuclear arsenal nearer to the conflict zone.

2016- Pathankot attack

In 2016, terror struck India once again, and this time it was Pathankot in Punjab. The terrorists attacked an Air Force base, killing at least 18 personnel. It was one of the most gruesome attacks on the Armed Forces. India also responded in a strong manner as it initiated a surgical strike. However, Pakistan denied that any surgical strike had taken place. This led to days of border skirmishes, leading to the death of civilians and combatants on both sides.

2019 - Pulwama attack

In 2019, once again, terror struck Jammu and Kashmir, and this time, the target was Central Reserve Police Force personnel. In one of the deadliest attacks, terrorists killed 40 CRPF personnel, which shook the conscience of India. The responsibility of the attack was claimed by Jaish-e-Mohammed. India retaliated aggressively and carried out airstrikes. It destroyed a militant training facility. Pakistan also responded aggressively and shot down a fighter plane of the Indian Air Force and captured a pilot. However, the pilot was later released, and it de-escalated tensions between the two neighbours.

2025 - Pahalgam attack

In 2025, terror struck Jammu and Kashmir, and this time, tourists were targets. Militants attacked tourists in one of the most deadly attacks in the Kashmir Valley, killing 26 people. The attack took place at Pahalgam, a scenic place in Jammu and Kashmir, which was flooded by tourists from across India and the globe. Home Minister Amit Shah immediately visited Pahalgam and met the kin of the deceased. Prime Minister Narendra Modi cut short his visit to Saudi Arabia and returned to India. India imposed a diplomatic strike on Pakistan even as PM Modi and Amit Shah vowed to punish the terrorists, saying that the punishment would be beyond their imagination. India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 and destroyed nine terror hubs in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.