India, Maldives Sign 13 MoUs To Implement Projects Under Indian Grant Assistance

Male: India has signed 13 MoUs with the Maldives for enhancing ferry services in the island nation with an MVR 100 million grant, expanding maritime connectivity and uplifting community livelihoods. The MoUs signed on Sunday are for projects to be implemented under the Indian grant assistance scheme—High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP) Phase III.

The signing ceremony took place at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, marking another milestone in the ever-strengthening partnership between the two countries, the Maldives' Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

The 13 projects launched under this phase amount to a total grant of MVR 100 million (about Rs 55,28,47,552), primarily aimed at enhancing ferry services in the Maldives, expanding connectivity, and uplifting community livelihoods, it said.

"Forging ties with Community Development. On May 18, India and the Maldives signed 13 MoUs for enhancing ferry services in the Maldives with an MVR 100 mn grant under HICDP III. India is happy to partner with GoM in enhancing maritime connectivity, a lifeline for the people of the Maldives," the High Commission of India in the Maldives posted on X.

The MoUs were signed by Abdulla Khaleel, Minister of Foreign Affairs, on behalf of the Maldivian government, and G Balasubramanian, the High Commissioner of India to the Maldives. Mohamed Ameen, Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation, signed on behalf of the implementing agency.

During the ceremony, Khaleel emphasised that India’s assistance has always been meaningful, purposeful, and aligned with the needs of the Maldivian people, reflecting the enduring bond between the two countries.