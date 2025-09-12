India-France Hold 17th Meeting Of Joint Working Group On Counter Terrorism In Paris
India and France also assessed the counter terrorism challenges, including combating extremism and radicalisation and the threat posed by use of new technologies by terrorists.
New Delhi: India and France reaffirmed their strong commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms during the 17th Meeting of the India-France Joint Working Group (JWG) on counter-terrorism, in Paris on Thursday.
As per the statement, the Indian delegation was led by Joint Secretary (CT), Ministry of External Affairs of the Republic of India, KD Dewal, and the French delegation by Olivier Caron, French Counter-Terrorism Ambassador.
"Both sides condemned the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people and exchanged views on the current threat assessment in the respective countries, including State-sponsored cross-border terrorism, activities of terrorists in the respective regions and the terror threat in the Middle East", a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs said.
During the meeting, the two delegations assessed the counter terrorism challenges, including "combating extremism/radicalisation and the threat posed by the use of new technologies by terrorists", the statement read.
France and India also expressed interest in enhancing coordination at international platforms such as the United Nations, Financial Action Task Force (FATF), and No Money for Terror (NMFT) initiative.
The MEA stated, "The discussion on bilateral and multilateral cooperation focused on intensifying capacity-building measures through training and exercises. The two sides discussed cooperation in the UN, FATF and NMFT."
"The two sides further discussed broadening the scope of India-France CT dialogue to include organised crimes, combating online propaganda as a focused bilateral effort, and exchanging information and sharing of experience on matters of mutual concern and interest, including cyber-related threats," it said. The meeting concluded with both sides agreeing to convene the 18th JWG meeting in India at a mutually convenient date.
