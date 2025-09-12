ETV Bharat / bharat

India-France Hold 17th Meeting Of Joint Working Group On Counter Terrorism In Paris

New Delhi: India and France reaffirmed their strong commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms during the 17th Meeting of the India-France Joint Working Group (JWG) on counter-terrorism, in Paris on Thursday.

As per the statement, the Indian delegation was led by Joint Secretary (CT), Ministry of External Affairs of the Republic of India, KD Dewal, and the French delegation by Olivier Caron, French Counter-Terrorism Ambassador.

"Both sides condemned the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people and exchanged views on the current threat assessment in the respective countries, including State-sponsored cross-border terrorism, activities of terrorists in the respective regions and the terror threat in the Middle East", a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs said.

During the meeting, the two delegations assessed the counter terrorism challenges, including "combating extremism/radicalisation and the threat posed by the use of new technologies by terrorists", the statement read.