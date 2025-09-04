ETV Bharat / bharat

India, EU Reaffirm Commitment For Early Conclusion Of Free Trade Deal

In a joint phone call with European Union leaders Modi underlined the role of the India-EU strategic partnership in jointly addressing global issues.

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)
By PTI

Published : September 4, 2025 at 8:10 PM IST

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top European Union leaders Antonio Costa and Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday reaffirmed their commitment to seal the proposed India-EU free trade deal as soon as possible.

In a joint phone call with Costa and von der Leyen, Modi underlined the role of the India-EU strategic partnership in jointly addressing global issues and promoting a rules-based order for mutual prosperity.

The leaders welcomed progress in bilateral relations in key sectors such as trade, technology, investment, innovation, sustainability, defence, security and supply chain resilience, and reaffirmed the shared commitment for an early conclusion of the negotiations for the trade deal, according to an Indian readout.

Modi, Costa and von der Leyen also discussed organising the next India-EU summit in India at an early date. The prime minister invited the two leaders to India for the same.

"The leaders also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, including the efforts to bring an end to the conflict in Ukraine," the readout noted. It said Modi reiterated India's consistent support for peaceful resolution of the conflict and early restoration of peace and stability.

