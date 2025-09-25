ETV Bharat / bharat

India And EU Launch Joint Ideathon To Tackle Marine Plastic Pollution

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: India and the E1uropean Union (EU) have started working together to launch a new innovation challenge, particularly around one of the most urgent environmental challenges of our time- marine plastic pollution.

The India-EU Ideathon on “Combating Marine Plastic Litter” was officially launched on Thursday by the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser (OPSA) to the Government of India in cooperation with the Delegation of the European Union to India.

The ideathon is being hosted under the auspices of the India-EU Trade and Technology Council (TTC), Working Group 2 on Green and Clean Energy Technologies, and aims to crowdsource practical, innovative, and scalable solutions from start-ups, researchers, civil society organisations, and companies from both regions.

A Growing Global Crisis

Plastic waste has become one of the most serious global environmental issues. The United Nations reports that every year over 11 million tonnes of plastic waste enter the oceans causing harm to marine ecosystems, threatening livelihoods connected to fishing and coastal communities, and getting into the human food chain via harmful microplastics.

With a coastline of 7,500 km, India and the EU with its blue economy anchored to the ocean and vulnerable coastal ecosystems both experience similar challenges. Plastics exist in both regions in rivers, on beaches, in mangroves, and in the deep sea, which reiterates the need for global action.

The ideathon was co-chaired by Dr Parvinder Maini, Scientific Secretary, OPSA, and Signe Ratso, Deputy Director-General for Research and Innovation at the European Commission.

Dr Maini described the ideathon as “a collaboration to develop solutions that are relevant globally but can be acted on locally, in context”, and said it illustrates the common vision of both India and the EU to realise futures that are sustainable.

She referred to India's recently announced national ban on single-use plastics and the Swachh Sagar Surakshit Sagar campaign, but said that with the scale of the crisis we need more in-depth research, innovation and international collaboration.

Ratso echoed the sentiments and said, “The EU-India-TTC Ideathon strengthens our cooperation, as we join forces to address challenges that impact marine life, public health, and coastal economies. Marine plastic pollution is a growing crisis that needs urgent solutions.”

What the Ideathon Seeks to Achieve

The ideathon is structured as an early-stage platform for innovators. Participants from both India and the EU will have the opportunity to pitch their ideas and solutions, benefit from mentorship by experts and senior officials, and explore avenues for scaling up their ideas.

At the launch, Dr Rakesh Kaur, Adviser, OPSA, and Nienke Buisman, Head of the International Cooperation Unit at the European Commission, emphasized that the ideathon is about more than gathering ideas; it is about building cross-regional partnerships to achieve deployable technologies and community models.

The ideathon presents three challenge areas:

1. Identify and track marine plastics: Develop innovative methods to detect, map, and monitor plastics traveling through ocean, river, and coastal ecosystems.

2. Technologies for removal of marine plastics: Develop effective, scalable, and environmentally friendly methods to extract plastic litter in a way that protects marine biodiversity.

3. Awareness and community mobilisation: Develop tools, campaigns, and community-based models to stop plastic leakage at the source through behaviour change and community action.

Knowledge Base: Understanding the Problem

To set the scene, Prof Hoysala N Chanakya, Chief Research Scientist at the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, provided an overview of India's marine litter disease. He stated that river systems, such as the Ganga and Brahmaputra rivers, are significant contributors of macro-plastics to the ocean, and the leakage often happens from informal waste management practices.

From the EU side, John Hanus of the Directorate-General for Research and Innovation presented ongoing research under Europe’s REMEDIES program, stressing the importance of advanced tracking, extended producer responsibility, and community participation.

Both presentations made it clear that while India and the EU face different contexts, the underlying challenges are similar, reliance on plastics, weak waste collection systems in certain regions, and the need to balance economic growth with environmental sustainability.

Participants and Experts