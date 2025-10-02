India, China To Resume Direct Air Services; Indigo Announces Kolkata-Guangzhou Flight From October 26
India and China can resume direct flight services by late October, as civil aviation authorities engaged in technical-level discussions.
New Delhi: India and China will resume direct flight services later this month, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday. The flight services between the two sides were suspended following the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. It was not restored in view of the eastern Ladakh border row.
The MEA, is a media statement said, "Since earlier this year, as part of the Government's approach towards gradual normalisation of relations between India and China, the civil aviation authorities of the two countries have been engaged in technical-level discussions on resuming direct air services between the two countries and on a revised Air Services Agreement."
"Following these discussions, it has now been agreed that direct air services connecting designated points in India and China can resume by late October 2025, in keeping with the winter season schedule, subject to the commercial decision of the designated carriers from the two countries and fulfilment of all operational criteria," the MEA said.
According to the MEA, this agreement of the civil aviation authorities will further facilitate people-to-people contact between India and China, contributing towards the gradual normalisation of bilateral exchanges. The resumption of direct flights between the two countries is expected to benefit citizens of both nations.
Following this, Indigo was the first airline to announce that it would resume flights from Kolkata to China's Guangzhou on October 26.
In a media release, Indigo said, "Following the recent diplomatic initiatives, IndiGo today announced the resumption of its services to Mainland China connecting Kolkata to Guangzhou (CAN) with daily, non-stop flights starting 26 October 2025. Subject to regulatory approvals, IndiGo will also introduce direct flights between Delhi and Guangzhou shortly."
"IndiGo will use its Airbus A320neo aircraft to operate these flights that will re-establish avenues for cross-border trade and strategic business partnerships and promote tourism between the two nations. IndiGo operated flights between India and China before the pandemic and has many of the necessary arrangements and processes already in place. The past experience and familiarity with local partners will enable IndiGo to resume these flights swiftly. As part of IndiGo’s rapid global expansion, the resumption of operations to Guangzhou represents a significant development in strengthening international connectivity from India and reinforcing its commitment to broadening its global footprint," the airline said in a statement.
"Pieter Elbers, Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo, said, "We are delighted to announce the resumption of daily, non-stop flights between India and mainland China. We are proud to be amongst the first to resume direct connectivity to China from two points in India. This will once again allow seamless movement of people, goods, and ideas, while also strengthening bilateral ties between the two of the world’s most populous countries and fast-growing economies. With this very important step, we are looking at introducing more direct flights into China. As we take steady strides towards becoming a global aviation player, this is a significant move to strengthen our international network."
