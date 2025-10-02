ETV Bharat / bharat

India, China To Resume Direct Air Services; Indigo Announces Kolkata-Guangzhou Flight From October 26

New Delhi: India and China will resume direct flight services later this month, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday. The flight services between the two sides were suspended following the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. It was not restored in view of the eastern Ladakh border row.

The MEA, is a media statement said, "Since earlier this year, as part of the Government's approach towards gradual normalisation of relations between India and China, the civil aviation authorities of the two countries have been engaged in technical-level discussions on resuming direct air services between the two countries and on a revised Air Services Agreement."

"Following these discussions, it has now been agreed that direct air services connecting designated points in India and China can resume by late October 2025, in keeping with the winter season schedule, subject to the commercial decision of the designated carriers from the two countries and fulfilment of all operational criteria," the MEA said.

According to the MEA, this agreement of the civil aviation authorities will further facilitate people-to-people contact between India and China, contributing towards the gradual normalisation of bilateral exchanges. The resumption of direct flights between the two countries is expected to benefit citizens of both nations.