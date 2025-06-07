ETV Bharat / bharat

India, Central Asian Nations Resolve To Jointly Tackle Challenge Of Terrorism

In this image via X/@MEAIndia, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar with his Central Asian counterparts at the start of the 4th India-Central Asia Dialogue, in New Delhi. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Five Central Asian states on Friday joined India in strongly condemning the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and demanded that the perpetrators, financiers and sponsors of terrorist acts be held accountable and punished.

The challenge of how to combat terrorism figured prominently at the fourth edition of the India-Central Asia Dialogue hosted by New Delhi, with a focus on expanding the overall trajectory of cooperation between the two sides in several key areas. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar chaired the conclave that was attended by his counterparts from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

The foreign ministers of the Central Asian nations reaffirmed their support also for a permanent membership of India in an expanded UN Security Council. At the end of the conclave, they called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who said India deeply cherishes its historical ties with the countries of Central Asia.

"Look forward to working together to further deepen our cooperation in trade, connectivity, energy, fintech, food security and health for mutual progress and prosperity. We stand firm and resolute in our collective fight against terrorism," Modi said in a social media post.

A joint statement unveiled at the end of the deliberations said the ministers "unequivocally condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam" and resolved to fight against terrorism in all its forms.

They reiterated that using terrorist proxies for cross-border terrorism, terror financing, dissemination of a radical ideology and abuse of cyberspace to spread disinformation goes against the basic principles of humanity and international relations, it said.

"They stressed that perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors of terrorist acts must be held accountable and brought to justice," the statement said.

"In this context, they called for early adoption of the UN Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism. They stressed the need to strengthen UN-led global counter-terrorism cooperation and fully implement the relevant UNSC resolutions, global counter-terrorism strategy and FATF standards," it said.

The ministers also called for a "peaceful and stable" Afghanistan, free from terrorism, war and drugs. "They stressed the need to stand by the people of Afghanistan."

"The ministers agreed to continue close coordination and consultations on matters related to Afghanistan," the statement noted. The conclave also extensively deliberated on boosting connectivity in the region.