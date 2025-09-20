ETV Bharat / bharat

India, Canada Agree To Work Towards 'New Chapter' In Ties

New Delhi: India and Canada have agreed to adopt a collaborative approach towards a new chapter in bilateral ties, including working closely to combat terrorism and transnational crimes, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Saturday.

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and his Canadian counterpart Nathalie Drouin held wide-ranging talks in New Delhi on Thursday with a focus on repairing the bilateral relations that came under severe strain following a diplomatic spat over the killing of a Sikh separatist in 2023.

The MEA came out with broad outcomes of the talks on Saturday. "The two sides agreed to work closely on the way forward and adopt a collaborative approach towards a new chapter in bilateral relations," it said. In June, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney on the margins of the G7 summit at Kananaskis in Canada.

In the meeting, both leaders agreed to pursue "constructive" steps to restore stability in India-Canada ties. It was also an opportunity to follow up on the discussions between Prime Minister Modi and his Canadian counterpart Carney, the MEA said on Doval-Drouin talks.

"Both sides acknowledged the clear momentum for rebuilding trust and expanding cooperation at the highest levels of political leadership," it said. The MEA said the two NSAs had "productive" discussions on advancing the bilateral relationship, including in areas such as counter terrorism, combating transnational organised crime and intelligence exchanges.