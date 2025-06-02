India An Emergent Leader In Global Space Aviation Convergence: PM Modi At World Air Transport Summit

New Delhi: Addressing the plenary session of the World Air Transport Summit at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India has become an emergent leader in the global space aviation convergence and the summit is taking place in India after four decades, which have seen drastic changes in Indian progress.

"India has become an emergent leader in the global space aviation convergence and its transformational shift in the sector is well known to the world. The progress of humanity is not bound only to air travel, but they are aiming to commercialise inter-space travel. India has a good potential in the sector with its vast demography and talent pool. Indian youths are bringing transformative changes in the field of artificial intelligence," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the Air Transport Summit in New Delhi on Monday (PTI)

Modi said India is the third largest in the world in domestic aviation. The number of annual flyers is expected to reach 50 crore in 2030. "We are investing rapidly in building world-class airports. There were 24 operation airports in 2014, which has grown to 162 today. Indian carriers have ordered over 2,000 new aircraft," he added.

"Indian aviation is standing at the cusp of a paradigm shift. The flights will not only reach beyond geographical limits but take the world towards sustainability, green mobility and equitable access," the PM said.

He said India is among the few countries that are setting new standards of user experience by leveraging technology and equally focusing on safety, efficiency and sustainability. "We are moving towards sustainable aviation fuel, investing in green technology and reducing carbon footprints. We are ensuring the protection of progress and the planet," he added.

He urged the foreign delegates to know about the Digi Yatra app, innovated by India seamless flyer experience and can be an inspiration of the Global South.

“The reason behind India’s astounding pace in aviation is its consistent reforms. The latest budget has introduced Mission Manufacturing, and the Protection of Interest in Aircraft Objects Bill was introduced in Parliament this year to ratify Cape Town Convention. India is creating new opportunities for global aircraft leasing companies,” Modi said.

He said the Bharatiya Vayuyan Vidheyak (Indian Aviation Bill), 2024, is making the domestic aviation laws as per the global best practices.

He highlighted the inclusive model of the Indian aviation sector as a leading example. “Neary 15 per cent of the Indian pilots are women, which is three times the global average. The share of women in cabin crew in India is 86 per cent, against the global average of 70 per cent. The number of women in the India MRO sector is surging ahead of the global average,” he said.