India Among 55 Countries Restricting Freedom Of Movement To Punish Opponents: Global Report

New Delhi: The governments of at least 55 countries around the world, including India, Nicaragua, and Saudi Arabia, restrict freedom of movement to punish, coerce, or control people whom they view as political threats or opponents, stated a report published by US based Freedom House.

The report said that the four main tactics for restricting mobility used by such “authoritarian” governments are revoking citizenship, controlling access to key documents, denying consular services, and imposing travel bans.

The report, “No Way In or Out: Authoritarian Controls on the Freedom of Movement”, finds that the governments of at least 55 countries are subjecting people they perceive as a political threat to a variety of repressive tactics.

It is mentionable that founded in October 1941, Freedom House is a non-profit organization and it is known for political advocacy surrounding issues of democracy, political freedom, and human rights.

The new report is based in part on interviews with 31 individuals from Belarus, India, Nicaragua, Rwanda, and Saudi Arabia who experienced mobility controls firsthand.

These controls accompany other well-known authoritarian tactics of political imprisonment and transnational repression. Autocrats cast a wide net with mobility controls, applying them even to the families of targeted individuals as a form of collective punishment, the report said.

“Authoritarians are looking for any possible means to deter perceived opponents from speaking out,” said Nicole Bibbins Sedaca, interim president of Freedom House.