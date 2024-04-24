INDIA Alliance Govt Will Create Crores of 'Lakhpatis': Rahul Gandhi

By PTI

Published : Apr 24, 2024, 3:49 PM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday claimed that his party's Mahalaxmi scheme and the right to apprenticeship will create crores of "lakhpatis" in India, aiming to uplift poor women and youth. He also claimed that no force can change the Constitution of India.

Amravati: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday claimed the Mahalaxmi scheme and his party's promise of the right to apprenticeship, both aimed to uplift the poor women and youth, will change the face of the country by creating crores of "lakhpatis".

Addressing a rally in Maharashtra's Amravati district, Gandhi also said no force in the world can change the Constitution of India. The Congress, which is a part of the opposition INDIA alliance, has listed the Mahalaxmi scheme and the right to apprenticeship among its various promises made in its manifesto for the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

Gandhi claimed that 10 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rule saw 22-25 persons becoming "arabpatis" (billionaires), while the INDIA alliance, if voted to power, will create crores of "lakhpatis".

He further claimed that the BJP wanted to change the Constitution because it did not want 90 per cent of the population, which comprises the backwards, advisasis, Dalits and minorities, to know their real potential.

"No force in the world can change the Constitution, wonder what gave the BJP confidence to even think of doing so," he said. The Mahalaxmi scheme, aiming to provide Rs 1 lakh every year to the poor women, and the right to apprenticeship, which aims to enable graduates and diploma holders to get a one-year job as apprentices and provide Rs 1 lakh in their bank accounts, will change the face of the country and make crores of "lakhpatis", Gandhi claimed.

  LDF MLA's "DNA Remark" Against Rahul Gandhi Triggers Political Row Ahead of LS Polls
  Lok Sabha Election 2024: With Rahul in charge, Cong Eyes Amravati, Solapur With MVA Ground Support

