INDIA Alliance Doors Closed for Mehbooba, NC to Contest All Three Kashmir Seats in Lok Sabha Polls

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Ending hopes of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti to contest on INDIA alliance mandate from Anantnag-Rajouri seat, National Conference (NC) on Tuesday said that it will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections for three seats of Kashmir while Congress will fight from two seats of Jammu and the lone seat of Ladakh.

NC provincial president Nasir Aslam Wani told ETV Bharat that the party will contest from three seats of Kashmir while Congress will contest from Jammu and Ladakh. The NC leader made this disclosure with ETV Bharat after the party's six-hour-long parliamentary board meeting on Monday headed by party president Dr Farooq Abdullah.

The parliamentary board meeting was held a day after returning of NC Vice-President Omar Abdullah from Delhi. Omar held talks with Congress leadership on the INDIA alliance in the national capital.

Sources in NC said that the consensus in Tuesday's board meeting was that the party will contest three seats of Kashmir- Anantnag-Rajouri, Baramulla-Kupwara and Srinagar-Pulwama. A senior leader of the NC, who participated in the board meeting, told ETV Bharat that there was a discussion about candidates but the names are not finalised yet.

Another meeting of the board will be held on March 19 to discuss candidates and campaigning strategy, sources said. The NC's stand against entertaining Mehbooba Mufti on Anantnag-Rajouri seat as the INDIA alliance has closed the doors for the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister.

Congress was supporting Mehbooba Mufti as the INDIA alliance candidate from the Anantnag-Rajouri seat and was trying to convince NC for Mehbooba's candidature but NC opposed any truck with PDP from the beginning of INDIA alliance talks on seat sharing.

NC's opposition to field Mehbooba as the alliance candidate is not surprising as both the parties are vehement opponents in Kashmir politics, but it is ironic that as JKPDP and NC are major parties in PAGD and INDIA alliance from the valley.

Following the NC announcement, PDP sources said the party leadership will decide on contesting the upcoming parliament on three seats in Kashmir.