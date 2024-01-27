INDIA Alliance Crumbling: Is Falsified Pride of Congress Responsible?

Kolkata: The INDIA alliance that envisaged to galvanise the opposition front, thereby inflating the brand value of the Indian National Congress seems to have backfired at the current juncture of the Indian political scenario. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has snapped ties with the Congress in West Bengal and now her Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar is all set to rush to Prime Minister Narendra Modi'as laps.

But at a time when one had to up the ante and embark on an aggressive campaign to oust the Modi-led dispensation, roadblocks seem to stymie the run that kicked off with passion and conviction. But is the sheer obstinacy on the part of Congress that has ruffled too many feathers?

There is no denying that dearth of flexibility from Congress leaders is conspicuous and one is reminded of Oscar-winning Bengali filmmaker Satyajit Ray's film 'Jalshaghar' in this context.

In Ray's iconic film, a fallen landlord refuses to reconcile to the hardcore reality that his reign is nothing but a forgotten past. Yet, he continues to exude that royal arrogance bereft of pragmatism. Once indomitable Indian National Congress is now a mere shadow of its past invincibility.

Bickerings at the outset

Months after the INDIA alliance was launched, the 28-party coalition began bickering among themselves across the length and breadth of the country. Some say the situation is thanks to the regional Congress leaders' rigid approach.

The moment Banerjee refused to succumb to the 'exaggerated ambitions' of the Congress party's state unit, doomsday beckoned. State Congress chief Adhir Chowdhury's diatribe is blamed by the TMC for the stalemate.

“The three reasons for the I.N.D.I.A alliance not working are 1) Adhir 2) Adhir and 3) Adhir…Adhir is the gravedigger of his own party,” Trinamool Rajya Sabha floor leader Derek O'Brien said.

Retorting, Adhir Chowdhury addressed TMC Parliamentarian Derek O'Brien as a 'foreigner', and that may have been the last nail in the coffin.'

Moreover, Trinamool Congress state general secretary Kunal Ghosh also trained guns at Chowdhury for the turmoil. "Adhir Chowdhury is responsible for this situation with the INDIA alliance.

"While the Trinamool Congress is honouring the alliance, he is constantly attacking our party, leader, leader in the tone of the BJP. We alone defeated BJP in 2021. Left-Congress got zero seats. The Congress leader is constantly playing tricks to strengthen the hand of the BJP," Ghosh said without mincing his words. Now, the breakdown after the trade of verbal blows between Congress and Trinamool Congress on public platform, the coexistence of both TMC and Adhir now seems only next to impossible.

Earlier, the Congress top brass was quick in damage-controlling mode hailing Didi's indispensability in the INDIA alliance. From this situation, it won't be a child's play to pacify Didi. Rest assured, her ire would have serious ramifications at the national level.

Beyond Didi's bastion

Also, Now West Bengal is not the only state where the Grand Old Party might end up ruffling the feathers of its allies. A look at Bengal's neighbour Bihar shows the Mahagathbandhan is on the verge of collapsing.

Senior partners RJD and JDU in the conglomerate are unlikely to acquiesce to Congress's high-handedness. And with Nitish on his way out, even an iota of one-upmanship by Congress can spell doom for the party and remnants of the coalition after Nitish quits.

When Nitish Kumar refused to accept the post of the INDIA alliance's convener, one would have augmented his respect for him. But given Kumar's political acumen, he would be ready to strike a hard bargain with Congress in seat sharing in Bihar.

Moving up to Uttar Pradesh, the situation is no better. Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party and Congress are no longer fast buddies. With Congress's refusal to share seats in the recently-concluded Assembly elections, Akhilesh is miffed and he has been candid with his resentment.

Yet again like in Bengal and Bihar, Congress is no longer a force to reckon with in UP anymore. Keeping the scenario in mind, it is imperative that the Congress high command tackles its state leaders and prevents complications from snowballing.

Looking west and down south

The two other states where the Congress can find itself on a sticky wicket are Maharashtra and Kerala. In Maharashtra, it is part of an alliance full of contradictions. On one hand, it has tied up with the Hindutva loyalist Shiv Sena (Uddhav) and on the other, it has Sharad Pawar's NCP which is alwasy on the brink of stepping out.

Pawar may be a wronged man after the 'stab on the back' from his nephew Ajit who switched sides to BJP and Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, but his deceptive fondness for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP is an open secret. Any element of obstinacy by Congress could widen cracks within the alliance already reeling under the defection of Shinde and Ajit Pawar.

Down south, Congress may be on Cloud Nine after winning Telangana and Karnataka, but Kerala would give it a headache. Unlike in West Bengal, Congress and the Left do not see eye to eye in the Southern state. The fact that Left leaders were reluctant to enter an INDIA alliance in which Congress is part of is no secret. Political pundits have predicted the alliance of contradictions will eat a humble pie in Kerala just like the Congress-Trinamool 'marriage of convenience' in West Bengal. Even if one hopes against hope, reality is bound to dawn.

With AAP toeing TMC's line in Punjab, the Grand Old Party seems to be submerged in a plethora of problems with no advance on seat sharing yet.

A die-hard Congress loyalist may be desperate for a ray of light at the end of the tunnel, but by delving deep, one would only have the arrogance of his top leaders to blame for the wreckage.

Rahul Gandhi is currently in West Bengal with his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, and for the record, both Gandhi and Banerjee will be in Jalpaiguri on Sunday.

Come Sunday, there will be more on the platter!