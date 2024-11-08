ETV Bharat / bharat

Government Experts Meet to Tackle Air Pollution and Climate Change

Toxic foam seen floating on the Yamuna River, as pollution level in the river continues to remain high in New Delhi ( ANI )

New Delhi: In a significant move to tackle India’s growing air pollution crisis and its implications for climate change, Professor Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Adviser (PSA) to the Government of India, chaired a pivotal meeting on November 7, 2024.

The high-level meeting aimed to refine and implement the National Air Quality Resource Framework of India (NARFI), a science-based solution designed to mitigate air pollution and its climate impacts.

The gathering brought together an array of key stakeholders, including senior officials from various government departments, research institutions, and regulatory bodies. Dr Parvinder Maini, Scientific Secretary in the Office of the PSA; Dr M Ravichandran, Secretary of the Ministry of Earth Sciences; Mr. Rajesh Verma, Chairperson of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM); and Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General of the India Meteorological Department, were among the key participants.

Representatives from the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Central Pollution Control Board, NITI Aayog, and the Indian Council of Medical Research, as well as experts from the National Institute of Advanced Studies (NIAS), also attended.

This meeting builds on earlier efforts, particularly a Brainstorming Workshop on NARFI held in June 2022, which highlighted the urgent need for a comprehensive and consolidated approach to air quality management in India.

In 2023, NIAS launched a project to study Airshed Management in Peninsular India, focusing on gathering high-resolution emission data and developing GIS-based models. These models will provide deeper insights into pollution sources, transport mechanisms, and their interactions with climate systems.

In his opening address, Prof. Sood stressed the inseparable link between air quality and climate change, underscoring the need for an integrated, science-driven approach to both challenges. “Air pollution is a complex issue, influenced by a mix of environmental and human factors,” he said.