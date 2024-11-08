ETV Bharat / bharat

Government Experts Meet to Tackle Air Pollution and Climate Change

The meeting chaired by the PSA to the Government of India aimed to refine and implement the National Air Quality Resource Framework of India (NARFI).

Toxic foam seen floating on the Yamuna River, as pollution level in the river continues to remain high in New Delhi (ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

New Delhi: In a significant move to tackle India’s growing air pollution crisis and its implications for climate change, Professor Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Adviser (PSA) to the Government of India, chaired a pivotal meeting on November 7, 2024.

The high-level meeting aimed to refine and implement the National Air Quality Resource Framework of India (NARFI), a science-based solution designed to mitigate air pollution and its climate impacts.

The gathering brought together an array of key stakeholders, including senior officials from various government departments, research institutions, and regulatory bodies. Dr Parvinder Maini, Scientific Secretary in the Office of the PSA; Dr M Ravichandran, Secretary of the Ministry of Earth Sciences; Mr. Rajesh Verma, Chairperson of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM); and Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General of the India Meteorological Department, were among the key participants.

Representatives from the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Central Pollution Control Board, NITI Aayog, and the Indian Council of Medical Research, as well as experts from the National Institute of Advanced Studies (NIAS), also attended.

This meeting builds on earlier efforts, particularly a Brainstorming Workshop on NARFI held in June 2022, which highlighted the urgent need for a comprehensive and consolidated approach to air quality management in India.

In 2023, NIAS launched a project to study Airshed Management in Peninsular India, focusing on gathering high-resolution emission data and developing GIS-based models. These models will provide deeper insights into pollution sources, transport mechanisms, and their interactions with climate systems.

In his opening address, Prof. Sood stressed the inseparable link between air quality and climate change, underscoring the need for an integrated, science-driven approach to both challenges. “Air pollution is a complex issue, influenced by a mix of environmental and human factors,” he said.

“To achieve meaningful impacts on public health and environmental resilience, we need data-driven strategies.” He emphasized that NARFI’s development would be critical in integrating meteorological data, emissions inventories, and airshed mapping to craft targeted solutions.

Dr Shailesh Nayak, Director of NIAS, highlighted the timely nature of the institute’s findings and the potential for advanced scientific tools to guide policymakers in crafting effective solutions. Professor Gufran Beig, Principal Investigator at NIAS, presented the NARFI model, which incorporates Short-lived Climate Forcers (SLCFs) into air quality management.

This integrated approach not only aims to improve air quality but also addresses climate change mitigation, offering dual benefits. The framework proposed in the meeting is designed to serve as a centralized resource for policymakers and the public, enabling better decision-making and public awareness.

The meeting concluded with a renewed commitment to creating a unified air quality framework that links climate action and public health. Professor Sood urged all attendees to contribute feedback, emphasizing the collaborative, multi-sectoral effort needed to build a resilient, science-backed approach to air quality and climate challenges in India.

This strategic initiative marks a crucial step toward addressing the dual crises of air pollution and climate change, setting the stage for a healthier, more sustainable future for India.

