India Air Force Hit Pakistan Deep In Its Territory, Says Air Marshal AK Bharti

New Delhi: "Our job is to hit targets, not count body bags". The statement by Air Marshal AK Bharti pretty much sums up the objective of the Indian Air Force and its significant role in execution of Operation Sindoor.

Addressing mediapersons here on Sunday, Air Marshal Bharti said “Of the nine designated targets, the Indian Air Force was assigned the notorious terrorist training camps in Bahawalpur and Muridke, both located deeper within Pakistani territory. After thorough target system analysis, we executed precision strikes using air-to-surface guided munitions to ensure effective engagement and minimal collateral damage."



The Air Marshal, while explaining how Operation Sindoor was carried out, said that on the evening of May 7, the Indian armed forces were confronted with a series of Pakistani unmanned aerial vehicle and small drone raids. "These came in waves over our civilian areas and military installations. All of them were successfully intercepted. While a few did manage to land, the damage they caused was minimal," said Bharti.

Air Marshal Bharti said on May 7, the Indian Air Force carried out precision strikes at terrorist camps at Muridke and Bahawalpur. He showed slides which showed terror camps being blown up by Indian Air Force fighter aircraft. He said in the evening of May 7, several drones were launched by Pakistan on civilian areas and military installations. "Our robust hard kill and soft kill system did not let the drones cause any damage in India," he said.

Air Marshal Bharti said even as the Indian Air Force targeted terror camps across the border in Pakistan, the latter did not hesitate to target civilian areas in India. He said on the night of May 8 and 9, cities in India were targeted by Pakistani drones. Cities from Srinagar to Nalia were targeted. "But our robust air defence system ensured no damage was caused in the cities," he said. The Air Marshal said Pakistan also launched quadcopters to spread terror among the civilian population.

He said the Indian Air Force also targeted Pakistan's SAM sites close to Lahore and Gujranwala. "The drone attacks by Pakistan continued. While such attacks were launched somewhere from Lahore, the enemy had allowed civilian aircraft operations from the city," he said, adding the Indian Air Force had to be extra cautious while launching the attacks in such situation.

The bases struck by Indian Air Force included Chaklala in Islamabad along with Sargodha and Jacobabad. Besides, Rahim Yar Khan was targeted by the Indian Air Force. "We have the capability to target every system in these areas. But our response was measured and we ensured only military installations were targeted to put some sense in the enemy," he said.





