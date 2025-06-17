ETV Bharat / bharat

India Ahead Of Pakistan In Nuclear Warhead Count, China's Arsenal Growing Rapidly: SIPRI Yearbook 2025

New Delhi: India has maintained an edge over Pakistan in the number of nuclear warheads, while China's arsenal has grown significantly faster, according to the 2025 yearbook by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI). The report warns of a fresh nuclear arms race at a time when global arms control is at its "weakest" in decades.

As per the recent SIPRI yearbook published on Monday (June 16), India has more nuclear weapons than Pakistan, while China has more than three times the count of India and is growing fastest among all nations.

SIPRI's annual assessment of the state of armaments, disarmament and international security suggests that a dangerous new nuclear arms race is emerging at a time when arms control regimes are severely weakened. SIPRI has asserted that India's nuclear weapons continue to give it a strategic edge over Pakistan. According to the research, India has made significant strides in its nuclear delivery technologies and expanded its nuclear arsenal from 172 warheads in 2024 to an estimated 180 in 2025.

Key Findings Of SIPRI Yearbook 2025

(i) A dangerous new nuclear arms race is emerging at a time when arms control regimes are severely weakened.

(ii) Russia and the USA together possess around 90 percent of all nuclear weapons.

(iii) The sizes of their respective military stockpiles (i.e., useable warheads) appear to have remained relatively stable in 2024.

(iv) Both nations are undertaking extensive modernisation programmes that could increase the size and diversity of their arsenals in the future.

Global Security And Stability At Increasing Risk

The 56th edition of the SIPRI Yearbook analyses the continuing deterioration of global security over the past year. The wars in Ukraine, Gaza and elsewhere have worsened geopolitical divisions, besides their devastating human toll. Moreover, the election of Donald Trump has added uncertainty in Europe and beyond regarding the future of US foreign policy and the reliability of the USA as an ally, a donor or an economic partner.

In addition to the usual detailed coverage of nuclear arms control, disarmament and non-proliferation issues, the SIPRI Yearbook presents data and analysis on developments in world military expenditure, international arms transfers, arms production, multilateral peace operations, armed conflicts, cyber and digital threats, space security governance and more.

Peace Processes

In 2024 there were a few noteworthy developments in peace processes designed to prevent the occurrence (or reoccurrence) of armed violence: China and India defused tensions along their disputed border; China and the Philippines set up a dispute-resolution process to improve their handling of maritime disputes; and Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan resolved a long-standing border dispute. However, few peace processes linked to ongoing armed conflict advanced in 2024. While there was some further progress in South Sudan, there were setbacks for peace processes in Colombia, Ethiopia, the Philippines and Yemen.

India's Edge Over Pakistan

India has 180 nuclear warheads in storage as of January 2025, compared to Pakistan's estimated 170, according to the SIPRI yearbook 2025. As of January 2025, China possesses 600 nuclear warheads, 24 of which are deployed, mounted on missiles, or situated on facilities manned by active forces.

Recipients Of Major Arms

• SIPRI has identified 162 states as recipients of major arms in 2020–24. The five largest arms recipients were Ukraine, India, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, which together accounted for 35 per cent of total arms imports.