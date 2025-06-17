India Ahead Of Pakistan In Nuclear Warhead Count, China's Arsenal Growing Rapidly: SIPRI Yearbook 2025

New Delhi: India has maintained an edge over Pakistan in the number of nuclear warheads, while China's arsenal has grown significantly faster, according to the 2025 yearbook by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI). The report warns of a fresh nuclear arms race at a time when global arms control is at its "weakest" in decades.
As per the recent SIPRI yearbook published on Monday (June 16), India has more nuclear weapons than Pakistan, while China has more than three times the count of India and is growing fastest among all nations.
SIPRI's annual assessment of the state of armaments, disarmament and international security suggests that a dangerous new nuclear arms race is emerging at a time when arms control regimes are severely weakened. SIPRI has asserted that India's nuclear weapons continue to give it a strategic edge over Pakistan. According to the research, India has made significant strides in its nuclear delivery technologies and expanded its nuclear arsenal from 172 warheads in 2024 to an estimated 180 in 2025.
Key Findings Of SIPRI Yearbook 2025
(i) A dangerous new nuclear arms race is emerging at a time when arms control regimes are severely weakened.
(ii) Russia and the USA together possess around 90 percent of all nuclear weapons.
(iii) The sizes of their respective military stockpiles (i.e., useable warheads) appear to have remained relatively stable in 2024.
(iv) Both nations are undertaking extensive modernisation programmes that could increase the size and diversity of their arsenals in the future.
Global Security And Stability At Increasing Risk
The 56th edition of the SIPRI Yearbook analyses the continuing deterioration of global security over the past year. The wars in Ukraine, Gaza and elsewhere have worsened geopolitical divisions, besides their devastating human toll. Moreover, the election of Donald Trump has added uncertainty in Europe and beyond regarding the future of US foreign policy and the reliability of the USA as an ally, a donor or an economic partner.
In addition to the usual detailed coverage of nuclear arms control, disarmament and non-proliferation issues, the SIPRI Yearbook presents data and analysis on developments in world military expenditure, international arms transfers, arms production, multilateral peace operations, armed conflicts, cyber and digital threats, space security governance and more.
Peace Processes
In 2024 there were a few noteworthy developments in peace processes designed to prevent the occurrence (or reoccurrence) of armed violence: China and India defused tensions along their disputed border; China and the Philippines set up a dispute-resolution process to improve their handling of maritime disputes; and Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan resolved a long-standing border dispute. However, few peace processes linked to ongoing armed conflict advanced in 2024. While there was some further progress in South Sudan, there were setbacks for peace processes in Colombia, Ethiopia, the Philippines and Yemen.
India's Edge Over Pakistan
India has 180 nuclear warheads in storage as of January 2025, compared to Pakistan's estimated 170, according to the SIPRI yearbook 2025. As of January 2025, China possesses 600 nuclear warheads, 24 of which are deployed, mounted on missiles, or situated on facilities manned by active forces.
Recipients Of Major Arms
• SIPRI has identified 162 states as recipients of major arms in 2020–24. The five largest arms recipients were Ukraine, India, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, which together accounted for 35 per cent of total arms imports.
• SIPRI has identified 64 states as suppliers of major arms in 2020–24, but most are minor suppliers.
The 25 largest suppliers accounted for 98 per cent of the total volume of exports, and the top five including the United States, France, Russia, China and Germany, accounted for 71 percent.
• The USA’s arms exports grew by 21 per cent between 2015–19 and 2020–24, increasing its share of global arms exports from 35 to 43 per cent.
Suppliers Of Major Arms (2020–2024)
(i) A total of 64 countries supplied major arms, though most were minor exporters.
(ii) The 25 largest exporters accounted for 98 percent of all exports.
(iii) Top 5 suppliers: USA, France, Russia, China, and Germany, accounting for 71 percent of the total.
World Nuclear Forces
At the start of 2025, nine states - the United States, Russia, the United Kingdom, France, China, India, Pakistan, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (North Korea) and Israel together possessed approximately 12241 nuclear weapons, of which 9614 were considered to be potentially operationally available.
Russia, China, India, Pakistan and North Korea deploy dual-capable missiles and all are believed to be modernizing these capabilities.
China has developed two missiles to carry multiple warheads, while India, Pakistan and North Korea are all currently pursuing this capability.
An estimated 3912 of these warheads were deployed with operational forces, including about 2100 that were kept in a state of high operational alert on ballistic missiles. Continued intensive nuclear modernization programmes in 2024, upgrading existing weapons and adding newer versions.
India is believed to have once again slightly expanded its nuclear arsenal in 2024 and continued to develop new types of nuclear delivery system. India’s new ‘canisterized’ missiles, which can be transported with mated warheads, may be capable of carrying nuclear warheads during peacetime, and possibly even multiple warheads on each missile, once they become operational. Pakistan also continued to develop new delivery systems and accumulate fissile material in 2024, suggesting that its nuclear arsenal might expand over the coming decade.
Meanwhile, China's nuclear arsenal is expected to reach 1500 warheads by 2035, rising at the fastest among all nations. In 2024, India and Pakistan both kept working on developing new nuclear weapon delivery systems and are working to equip ballistic missiles with multiple warheads, the report mentioned.
"It is critical to remember that nuclear weapons do not guarantee security," said researched Matt Korda. "As the recent flare-up of hostilities in India and Pakistan amply demonstrated, nuclear weapons do not prevent conflict. They also come with immense risks of escalation and catastrophic miscalculation particularly when disinformation is rife, and may end up making a country's population less safe, not more," he added.