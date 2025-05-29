ETV Bharat / bharat

India, Africa Have Unshakeable Friendship: Jaishankar

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday said India and Africa have a "deep solidarity" and an "unshakeable friendship", and asserted that New Delhi stands fully committed to Africa's development, prosperity and progress.

In his address at the Africa Day celebrations here, he also said that as Global South partners, India "strongly advocates a greater voice for Africa" in global institutions and discourse.

"Delighted to attend #AfricaDay2025 Celebrations today in Delhi. India and Africa have a deep solidarity and an unshakeable friendship. India stands fully committed to Africa's development, prosperity and progress," he said in a post on X.

In his post, Jaishankar also shared some photos of the celebrations and spoke of further boosting India-Africa partnership.

"Our partnership continues to strengthen in trade, development cooperation, capacity building and security. And as Global South partners, India strongly advocates a greater voice for Africa in global institutions and discourse.

"India and Africa will engage and work together very closely. We will together fashion a contemporary agenda of cooperation aimed towards the realisation of African priorities," he said.

African Union (AU) was inducted as a member of the G20 in September 2023 when India held the chair of the influential grouping and hosted the G20 Summit.

Jaishankar in his address said in keeping with its longstanding espousal of the African cause, it was natural that India, in its G20 Presidency, pushed for the African Union's full membership of the G20.

"The same spirit guides our approach to the reform of the United Nations, especially the Security Council. We believe that Africa should be represented in line with the Ezulweni consensus and the Sirte Declaration," he said.