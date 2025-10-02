ETV Bharat / bharat

India Achieved All Objectives Of Operation Sindoor: Rajnath

Rajnath said that Indian forces can inflict heavy losses on Pakistan and also mentioned that India displayed restraint because its military action was against terrorism.

India Achieved All Objectives Of Operation Sindoor: Rajnath
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh greets the soldiers during the 'Barakhana' (a traditional celebratory feast and get-together in the Indian Armed Forces) organised on the eve of Vijayadashami, at Bhuj Military Camp in Bhuj on Wednesday. (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : October 2, 2025 at 1:11 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

New Delhi/Bhuj: The Indian military successfully achieved all the objectives of Operation Sindoor but its fight against cross-border terrorism will continue, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday. Singh said Pakistan made an unsuccessful attempt to penetrate India's defence system during Operation Sindoor but the Indian military "exposed" the Pakistani air defence apparatus and sent a message to the world that it can inflict heavy losses on the adversary.

The defence minister was addressing a group of soldiers at a military base in Gujarat's Bhuj ahead of performing a 'shastra puja' (worship of weapons) on the occasion of Dussehra.

"During Operation Sindoor, Pakistan made an unsuccessful attempt to penetrate India's defence system from Leh to Sir Creek," he said.

"However, in its retaliatory action, Indian forces completely exposed the Pakistani air defence system and sent a message to the world that Indian forces can inflict heavy losses on Pakistan whenever and wherever they wish," he said.

Singh said India displayed restraint because its military action was against terrorism. "Escalating it and starting a war was not the objective of Operation Sindoor. I am happy that Indian forces have successfully achieved all the military objectives of Operation Sindoor. But our fight against terrorism continues," he said.

Also Read

Rajnath Lauds Defence Accounts Dept For Ensuring Fiscal Prudence, Transparency

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

OPERATION SINDOORINDIA DEFENCE SYSTEMBHUJ MILITARY BASERAJNATH SINGH

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Back To School | Cracking The Code Of Lightning & Thunderstorms: Facts We Hold, Forecasts We Can't Make

Fertility In Rural India Is At Its Lowest, What Does This Mean For The Future?

Durgabari’s Puja In Ranchi Exemplifies Traditions Nurtured By Faith And Discipline

Only 10% of Indian students receive career guidance: Experts Warn AI Can’t Replace Human Career Counsellors

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.