India Accelerates Ocean Conservation Efforts Ahead Of UN Ocean Conference 2025

New Delhi: The Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES), Government of India, in collaboration with the Embassies of France and Costa Rica, held the “Second Blue Talks” on Tuesday with the goals of advancing actionable commitments for sustainable ocean management as part of the international agenda prior to the 3rd United Nations Ocean Conference (UNOC3) in Nice, France on June 9 to 13, 2025.

The event was chaired by Dr. M. Ravichandran, Secretary, MoES, and co-chaired by Néstor Baltodano Vargas, Ambassador of Costa Rica to India, and Damien Syed, Deputy Head of Mission at the French Embassy in India.

Dr. Ravichandran emphasized the need for a comprehensive and forward-looking approach to achieve Sustainable Development Goal 14 (SDG 14) and the UN Ocean Decade’s objectives. “To truly achieve SDG 14 and the goals of the UN Ocean Decade, we must prioritise comprehensive ocean resource mapping, develop cutting-edge technologies, implement policy interventions, and invest in building robust human capital for our marine future,” he said. Ambassador Baltodano Vargas added, “This event will significantly strengthen collaboration between our nations, driving concrete action towards SDG 14.”

A major highlight was the launch of the white paper “Transforming India’s Blue Economy: Investment, Innovation and Sustainable Growth”, developed jointly by MoES and its strategic knowledge partner. The report consolidates efforts across 25 ministries and coastal state governments, laying out a roadmap to enhance cross-sectoral synergies and attract greater investments for sustainable ocean-based economic growth.

The white paper indicates that India's enormous marine resources, vast coastline, and an Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), are important sources of national development. It is also aligned with the G20 commitments of India and the Chennai High-Level Principles for a Sustainable and Resilient Blue Economy as we envision a developed India by 2047.

While acknowledging the strides made in sectors such as fisheries, offshore wind, and maritime infrastructure, the report points to challenges including fragmented data sharing, limited private investment, and technology gaps, especially in emerging areas like deep-sea exploration. It spotlights innovative, scalable models such as women-led seaweed farming, smart port development, and green ship recycling that exemplify how economic development can coincide with environmental sustainability.

The Second Blue Talks focused on four key themes: conserving and restoring marine and coastal ecosystems; boosting ocean-related scientific collaboration, technology, and education; significantly reducing marine pollution from land-based sources; and harnessing the interconnectedness of ocean health with climate and biodiversity.

Damien Syed remarked, “As India progresses with the ratification of the BBNJ Agreement, and with UNOC3 on the horizon this June, this is a crucial moment to gather profound perspectives from India's leading ocean experts.”