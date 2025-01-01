ETV Bharat / bharat

Explainer: India Replaces British-Era Aircraft Act with ‘Bharatiya Vayuyan Adhiniyam 2024’

New Delhi: In a historic move to modernize the aviation sector, India has replaced the 90-year-old ‘Aircraft Act of 1934’ with the newly enacted ‘Bharatiya Vayuyan Adhiniyam 2024.’ The updated legislation, aimed at improving passenger rights and attracting investments, came into force today, as per a gazette notification issued by the government.

The Act, introduced by Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu during the Winter Session of Parliament in 2024, was passed after extensive discussions. It marks a significant overhaul of India’s aviation laws, aligning them with contemporary needs and global standards.

Dr Ranjeet Mehta, SG & CEO, PHDCCI Told ETV, “This act is set to revolutionize India’s aviation industry by modernizing regulations and fueling innovation.

Streamlined design approvals and manufacturing processes will boost domestic capabilities, attract R&D investments, and enable India to align with global aviation standards.

This opens doors for increased exports, stronger integration into global supply chains, and enhanced participation from MSMEs, supporting the “Make in India” mission.

However, success will depend on effective implementation, workforce upskilling, and alignment with sustainability goals. This legislation positions India as a competitive, reliable player in the global aviation market.”

Passenger Rights at the Core

The ‘Bharatiya Vayuyan Adhiniyam 2024’ prioritizes the rights and welfare of passengers by introducing an efficient online grievance redressal mechanism. This platform is designed to provide time-bound resolutions to complaints, ensuring that passengers receive higher service quality and better consumer protection.

“This Act is a step towards ensuring safer and more efficient air travel, coupled with enhanced consumer satisfaction,” Minister Naidu stated during the introduction of the bill.

Boosting Investments and Innovation

A key focus of the new legislation is creating a favourable environment for investment and innovation in India’s aviation industry. By addressing gaps in the outdated 1934 Act, the new framework removes redundancies and simplifies regulations, particularly in critical areas like air traffic management and the growing drone sector.

The Act also provides a robust regulatory framework to align India’s aviation policies with global standards, especially in the domain of aircraft leasing. This move is expected to encourage international investors and bolster the domestic aviation sector.

Additionally, the legislation seeks to foster aircraft manufacturing within India, regulating aspects like design, assembly, and technology to promote self-reliance in the aviation industry.