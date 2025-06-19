India’s 2024 School Exam Results: Education Ministry Report Flags Gender Gains, State Gaps; Pushes For Unified Boards

By Surabhi Gupta
New Delhi: The Ministry of Education has published its annual statistical report titled "Results of Secondary and Higher Secondary Examinations, 2024" analysing more than 66 central and state education boards including open schooling systems and newer boards like UPS Board of Madrasa Education Board and the Delhi Board of School Education.
The report includes regular, private and supplementary and covers students across socio-economic groups and provides a detailed glimpse into Indian education on the eve of exit from the schooling system.
More than 344 lakh students registered for the board exams including 190 lakh for class 10 and 154 lakh for class 12 with 97% of students attending the exams. The overall maximum pass rate was 88% for class 10 and 87% for class 12. This reaffirms the consistency of academic output across the country.
Large Participation, Strong Outcomes
As per the report 186 lakh students appeared for the class 10 exam and 149 lakh students appeared for the class 12 exam. Of these numbers registered, 163 lakh for class 10 students and 129 lakh for class 12 students passed which reinforces a national average pass rate close to 88% and 87% respectively. While this data suggests strong academic performance, experts commented that retention and transition rates, especially for students between class 10 to class 12, is still alarming for education pedagogy.
A senior official from the Ministry noted, “These outcomes are positive, but we must ensure students, especially from marginalized backgrounds, don’t fall through the cracks in the jump from secondary to higher secondary education.”
Gender Balance: Girls Closing The Gap, Outperforming In Science
The gender distribution across the board exams was nearly even, with 98 lakh boys and 92 lakh girls registering for Class 10. Similar parity was observed in Class 12. However, deeper analysis revealed that girls are increasingly outperforming boys across subjects, especially in science and language streams.
For example, in states like Kerala, Odisha, and Manipur, which have unified board systems for Classes 10 and 12, girls not only participated in equal numbers but posted pass rates above 97%. Kerala topped the charts with a remarkable 99.96% pass rate. The national gender gap in success rates has narrowed considerably, suggesting progress towards educational parity, although enrolment figures still indicate slightly fewer girls registering in total.
Rise Of Open Boards And Supplementary Success
An often overlooked component of India’s school ecosystem, the open schooling system, received prominent attention in the report. In 2024, 7 lakh students registered for Class 10 and 9 lakh for Class 12 through open boards. Their pass rates were “comparable to mainstream boards,” the report stated, underlining the growing relevance of alternative education pathways.
The inclusion of supplementary exam results, often taken by students who initially fail, also reflects the education system’s shift toward giving students second chances. Officials say this mechanism has helped lower dropout rates and boost higher secondary enrolment.
Social Group Analysis: Focus On SC/ST Outcomes
The report included detailed disaggregation by Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST), an important step in assessing equity. While granular data wasn't publicly highlighted in the summary, officials confirmed disparities persist between general and marginalized social groups. Education expert Komal noted, “While overall pass percentages look strong, they can hide deep structural inequities. Disaggregated analysis is essential for effective policy targeting.”
Decade Of Data: Trends And Learnings (2014–2024)
A particularly valuable element of the 2024 report is its inclusion of decadal performance data. Trends reveal that while absolute student numbers have increased substantially, reflecting demographic and access growth, the failure rate has dropped. In 2014, Class 10 pass rates stood around 84%, compared to 88% in 2024. Class 12 saw a similar rise.
However, despite improvement, retention beyond Class 10 continues to pose a challenge. In 2024, 22.17 lakh students failed Class 10 and 20.16 lakh failed Class 12. Many of these failures were concentrated in states like Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Kerala, Manipur, Odisha, Telangana, and West Bengal.
Fragmented Board Systems Under Scrutiny
One of the report’s key findings was that states with dual-board systems, one for Class 10 and another for Class 12, performed worse than those with unified boards. These seven underperforming states, which collectively accounted for 66% of national failures, have been advised to move toward a common board structure for streamlined governance.
“The lack of coordination between Class 10 and Class 12 boards disrupts continuity in curriculum and evaluation,” said a senior education ministry official. A shift to unified boards could help align learning goals and reduce administrative redundancies.
Challenges: Data Quality, Coverage Gaps, And Private Sector Blind Spots
Despite its impressive breadth, the report also flagged key challenges
- Manual Data Collection: Most state boards still rely on manual systems, making data prone to errors or time lags.
- Private and Unrecognized Schools: Data from unregulated private institutions remain largely missing, weakening the report’s universality.
- Lack of Attendance & Expenditure Data: Enrolment numbers don’t always reflect actual attendance. Likewise, little is known about household education spending and teacher credentials, especially in private schools.
Recommendations: Building a Smarter Education Data System
The report proposes sweeping reforms to improve data integrity:
- Digitize Data Collection: Implement smart, online tools across all boards.
- Cover All Institutions: Expand data scope to include unrecognized schools and informal learning centers.
- Conduct Regular Surveys: Household-level studies on attendance, expenditure, and access gaps should be done every few years.
- Permanent School Codes: Introduce standardized identifiers for longitudinal tracking of school and student outcomes.
- Strengthen Institutional Capacity: Equip agencies like NCERT, UGC, and state education bodies with better statistical teams.
Implications For NEP And Beyond
This detailed report feeds directly into the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020’s goals of transparency, inclusion, and outcome-based learning. It also lays the foundation for better implementation of digital learning, targeted resource allocation, and personalized support systems for students lagging behind. A policy analyst said, “Without reliable, disaggregated data, NEP’s vision of equity and quality will remain aspirational. This report is a significant step in bridging that gap.”
Read More: