ETV Bharat / bharat

India’s 2024 School Exam Results: Education Ministry Report Flags Gender Gains, State Gaps; Pushes For Unified Boards

Students celebrate their success after the declaration of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) results of classes 10th and 12th, in Bhopal ( ANI )

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: The Ministry of Education has published its annual statistical report titled "Results of Secondary and Higher Secondary Examinations, 2024" analysing more than 66 central and state education boards including open schooling systems and newer boards like UPS Board of Madrasa Education Board and the Delhi Board of School Education.

The report includes regular, private and supplementary and covers students across socio-economic groups and provides a detailed glimpse into Indian education on the eve of exit from the schooling system.

More than 344 lakh students registered for the board exams including 190 lakh for class 10 and 154 lakh for class 12 with 97% of students attending the exams. The overall maximum pass rate was 88% for class 10 and 87% for class 12. This reaffirms the consistency of academic output across the country.

Large Participation, Strong Outcomes

As per the report 186 lakh students appeared for the class 10 exam and 149 lakh students appeared for the class 12 exam. Of these numbers registered, 163 lakh for class 10 students and 129 lakh for class 12 students passed which reinforces a national average pass rate close to 88% and 87% respectively. While this data suggests strong academic performance, experts commented that retention and transition rates, especially for students between class 10 to class 12, is still alarming for education pedagogy.

A senior official from the Ministry noted, “These outcomes are positive, but we must ensure students, especially from marginalized backgrounds, don’t fall through the cracks in the jump from secondary to higher secondary education.”

Gender Balance: Girls Closing The Gap, Outperforming In Science

The gender distribution across the board exams was nearly even, with 98 lakh boys and 92 lakh girls registering for Class 10. Similar parity was observed in Class 12. However, deeper analysis revealed that girls are increasingly outperforming boys across subjects, especially in science and language streams.

For example, in states like Kerala, Odisha, and Manipur, which have unified board systems for Classes 10 and 12, girls not only participated in equal numbers but posted pass rates above 97%. Kerala topped the charts with a remarkable 99.96% pass rate. The national gender gap in success rates has narrowed considerably, suggesting progress towards educational parity, although enrolment figures still indicate slightly fewer girls registering in total.

Rise Of Open Boards And Supplementary Success

An often overlooked component of India’s school ecosystem, the open schooling system, received prominent attention in the report. In 2024, 7 lakh students registered for Class 10 and 9 lakh for Class 12 through open boards. Their pass rates were “comparable to mainstream boards,” the report stated, underlining the growing relevance of alternative education pathways.

The inclusion of supplementary exam results, often taken by students who initially fail, also reflects the education system’s shift toward giving students second chances. Officials say this mechanism has helped lower dropout rates and boost higher secondary enrolment.

Social Group Analysis: Focus On SC/ST Outcomes