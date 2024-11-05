ETV Bharat / bharat

Independence Of Judiciary Doesn't Mean Always Delivering Verdicts Against Govt: CJI Chandrachud

CJI Chandrachud emphasised that judicial independence means judges should decide cases based on conscience, not pressure from interest groups or media influence.

CJI Chandrachud emphasised that judicial independence means judges should decide cases based on conscience, not pressure from interest groups or media influence.
Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

New Delhi: Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud on Monday said the independence of the judiciary does not mean always delivering verdicts against the government.

Speaking at an event here organised by the Indian Express group, Chandrachud said there are pressure groups trying to get favourable verdicts by putting pressure on the courts by using electronic media.

"Traditionally, judicial independence was defined as independence from the executive. Independence of the judiciary even now means independence from the government. But that is not the only thing in terms of judicial independence.

"Our society has changed. Particularly with the advent of social media, you see interest groups, pressure groups and groups which are trying to use electronic media to put pressure on the courts to get favourable decisions," he said.

Chandrachud, who demits office on November 10, said a lot of these pressure groups term the judiciary independent if judges decide in their favour.

"'If you do not decide in my favour, you are not independent,' that is what I have an objection to. To be independent, a judge must have the independence to decide what their conscience tells them, of course, the conscience which is guided by the law and the Constitution," the CJI said.

Chandrachud said he was called independent when he ruled against the government and struck down the electoral bonds.

"When you decide electoral bonds, then you are very independent but if a verdict goes in favour of the government, then you are not independent... That is not my definition of independence," the CJI added.

He said judges must be given the leeway to decide cases.

New Delhi: Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud on Monday said the independence of the judiciary does not mean always delivering verdicts against the government.

Speaking at an event here organised by the Indian Express group, Chandrachud said there are pressure groups trying to get favourable verdicts by putting pressure on the courts by using electronic media.

"Traditionally, judicial independence was defined as independence from the executive. Independence of the judiciary even now means independence from the government. But that is not the only thing in terms of judicial independence.

"Our society has changed. Particularly with the advent of social media, you see interest groups, pressure groups and groups which are trying to use electronic media to put pressure on the courts to get favourable decisions," he said.

Chandrachud, who demits office on November 10, said a lot of these pressure groups term the judiciary independent if judges decide in their favour.

"'If you do not decide in my favour, you are not independent,' that is what I have an objection to. To be independent, a judge must have the independence to decide what their conscience tells them, of course, the conscience which is guided by the law and the Constitution," the CJI said.

Chandrachud said he was called independent when he ruled against the government and struck down the electoral bonds.

"When you decide electoral bonds, then you are very independent but if a verdict goes in favour of the government, then you are not independent... That is not my definition of independence," the CJI added.

He said judges must be given the leeway to decide cases.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CHIEF JUSTICE D Y CHANDRACHUDINDIAN JUDICIARYCJI ON INDEPENDENCE OF JUDICIARY

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Trump Vs Harris: As America Votes, Here Is What To Expect In World's Most-Watched Election

Fading Literature: Delhi's Famed Urdu Bazaar On Last Legs

Explained: How Navy's 4th Nuclear-Powered Submarine Launch Enhances India's Strategic Sea Power

The Yamuna In Delhi – The Urgent Need To Restore A Dying River

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.