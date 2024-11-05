ETV Bharat / bharat

Independence Of Judiciary Doesn't Mean Always Delivering Verdicts Against Govt: CJI Chandrachud

New Delhi: Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud on Monday said the independence of the judiciary does not mean always delivering verdicts against the government.

Speaking at an event here organised by the Indian Express group, Chandrachud said there are pressure groups trying to get favourable verdicts by putting pressure on the courts by using electronic media.

"Traditionally, judicial independence was defined as independence from the executive. Independence of the judiciary even now means independence from the government. But that is not the only thing in terms of judicial independence.

"Our society has changed. Particularly with the advent of social media, you see interest groups, pressure groups and groups which are trying to use electronic media to put pressure on the courts to get favourable decisions," he said.

Chandrachud, who demits office on November 10, said a lot of these pressure groups term the judiciary independent if judges decide in their favour.