Independence Day: PM Modi Announces Launch Mission 'Sudarshan Chakra's

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the Red Fort on the occasion of the 79th Independence Day, in New Delhi, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025. ( PTI )

New Delhi: In his Independence Day address from the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the ambitious "Sudarshan Chakra Mission," aimed at bolstering India's national security over the next decade. Emphasizing self-reliance, PM Modi stated that by 2035, the nation seeks to expand, strengthen, and modernize its security framework, drawing inspiration from Lord Shri Krishna's Sudarshan Chakra.

"In the next ten years, by 2035, I want to expand, strengthen, and modernise this national security shield. Drawing inspiration from Lord Shri Krishna, we have chosen the path of the Sudarshan Chakra...The nation will be launching the Sudarshan Chakra Mission." The entire modern system should be researched, developed, and manufactured in India, harnessing the talent of our youth. This powerful system will not only counter terrorist attacks but also strike back at the terrorists," he said.

"India aims to develop its own Iron Dome-like defence system, named Mission Sudarshan Chakra, designed to safeguard critical sites, including civilian areas," he added.

The Sudarshan Chakra Mission underscores India's commitment to indigenous innovation and robust defense capabilities. Meanwhile earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the tricolor at Red Fort on the 79th Independence Day. PM Modi was received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, MoS Sanjay Seth, and the Chiefs of the three services.