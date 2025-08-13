Independence Day 2025: Inquilab Mandir, A Temple Dedicated Not To Gods But Humans Who Laid Life For Country

Yamunanagar: Inquilab Zindabad!, the slogan that reverberated during the Independence struggle finds its echoes in a temple of Gumthala Rao, a village in Haryana’s Yamunanagar district. The Inquilab Mandir (temple) here neither has a dome, bells nor any deity. It is dedicated to patriotism and houses the immortal spirit of 250 martyrs who gave away their lives for the country's Independence. From Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, from Chandrasekhar Azad to Rani Laxmibai, their statues stand like sentinels of freedom, reminding every person visiting the temple that freedom did not come easy. It needed blood, courage, and sacrifice which all these 250 leaders gave.

A symbol of national unity, this temple does not have restrictions for any religion. People cutting across religions and from many places come here to pay their respects. For children, it is a place to bow before heading to school. For vehicle drivers, it is a place to offer salute, and for people of all faiths, it stands as mark of sacrifice made by freedom fighters to give us the present-day Independent India.

Inquilab Mandir, A Temple Dedicated Not To Gods But Humans Who Laid Lives For Country (ETV Bharat)

Varyam Singh, founder of the Inquilab Shaheed Smarak Charity Club, said that this is probably the first and only temple of martyrs which was established in the village in 2000. "Statues and photos of 250 martyrs have been put up. The first statue to be installed was that of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh and subsequently about 250 martyrs found a place in this temple. There are about 20 statues including that of Bharat Mata, Bhagat Singh Sukhdev, Subhash Chandra Bose and Mangal Pandey. Besides the portable photos have also donned the walls of the mandir where come to worship," he informs.

Inquilab Mandir, A Temple Dedicated Not To Gods But Humans Who Laid Lives For Country (ETV Bharat)

Surprisingly, other than the Inquilab Mandir, there were no other temples or gurudwaras in the village. "However, recently a Gurudwara has been built here," he chips in.

The Inquilab Mandir is frequented by people from other states. "Located within a government school on the border of Kurukshetra, Kaithal and Yamunanagar, thousands of people throng the place to remember the martyrs. We have arrangements for people who come from far off places to stay here for free," Singh further adds. The main road from Kurukshetra to Karnal passes through the village.

Village Sarpanch Parveen Kumar says it is a matter of pride for the village that the Inquilab Mandir was built in Gumthala Rao. "Our village has gained prominence for housing the temple and when people from other places come here to pray, it fills us with pride," he says.

Inquilab Mandir, A Temple Dedicated Not To Gods But Humans Who Laid Lives For Country (ETV Bharat)

A villager Rajni echoes similar sentiments. "The country's only martyr temple has been built here. Our children are blessed to see and understand what price the freedom fighters had to pay to make the country independent," she says.

Rashmeet Kaur, another regular visitor says she brings her children and parents to the temple to bow before real-life heroes who turned martyrs.

Inquilab Mandir, A Temple Dedicated Not To Gods But Humans Who Laid Lives For Country (ETV Bharat)

Explaining more about the importance of the temple, Sarvjeet Singh, a member of Inquilab Shaheed Smarak Charity Club, says that the temple has been built to make the future generations aware about the sacrifices the leaders made to give us a free India. "This temple is an inspiration for our future generations and awakens the feeling of patriotism in them," he adds.