ETV Bharat / bharat

Independence Day 2025: 8 Major Announcements By PM Modi During His I-Day Address From Red Fort In Delhi

"Bharat will define its own destiny, set its own terms, and unapologetically aim to become a developed nation by 2047," says PM Modi on I-Day.

Independence Day 2025: Top-8 Announcements By PM Modi During His I-Day Address From Red Fort In Delhi
PM Modi delivers a 103-minute Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort, the longest by any prime minister in India's history. (PTI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 15, 2025 at 11:43 AM IST

3 Min Read

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday marked India's Independence Day with longest-ever speech by any Prime Minister in India's history, from the ramparts of Red Fort here. During his speech, which lasted for 103 minutes, PM Modi highlighted government achievements and outlined a vision for a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

During his 12th consecutive Independence Day address, PM Modi turned the Red Fort into a launchpad for the next chapter of India's rise. On the occasion, he made a series of bold announcements, signalling that the nation is ready to leap, not just step, into the future.

From making India's first semiconductor chip to building jet engines, from tenfold nuclear expansion to a Rs one lakh crore youth employment push, PM Modi's message was clear when he said, "Bharat will define its own destiny, set its own terms, and unapologetically aim to become a developed nation by 2047."

Here Are The Major Announcements Made By PM Modi During His I-Day Address:

Semiconductors: From Lost Decades To Mission Mode

Recalling how attempts to set up semiconductor factories 50-60 years ago were "killed at birth" while other nations prospered, PM Modi announced that India is now on mission mode. By the end of this year, the nation will roll out its first Made in India chip, he affirmed.

Nuclear Energy Capacity to Grow Tenfold by 2047

PM Modi said work is underway on 10 new nuclear reactors as part of India's mission to increase nuclear power generation capacity by over ten times in the next two decades.

GST Reforms - A Diwali Gift

Next-generation GST reforms will be unveiled on Diwali, reducing taxes on essential goods and providing relief to MSMEs, local vendors, and consumers, PM assured.

Reform Task Force for a $10 Trillion Bharat

During his address, PM Modi also announced the creation of a dedicated Reform Task Force to drive next-generation reforms. It will be entrusted with accelerating economic growth, cut red tape, modernise governance, and prepare Bharat for the demands of a $10 trillion economy by 2047, he said.

Rs 1 Lakh Crore PM Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana

PM Modi launched a major employment scheme worth Rs one lakh crore, under which newly employed youth will receive Rs 15,000 per month. The scheme aims to benefit 3 crore young Indians, strengthening the bridge from Swatantra Bharat to Samriddha Bharat.

High-Powered Demography Mission

PM Modi highlighted the dangers of demographic imbalance due to infiltration and illegal migration in border areas. He announced the launch of a High-Powered Demography Mission to address this national security challenge, ensuring the unity, integrity, and rights of India’s citizens are safeguarded.

Energy Independence - Samudra Manthan Begins

PM Modi pointed out that a large share of India’s budget still goes toward importing petrol, diesel, and gas. He announced the launch of the National Deepwater Exploration Mission to tap ocean resources, alongside major expansions in solar, hydrogen, hydro and nuclear power.

Made in India Jet Engines - A National Challenge

PM Modi made a dramatic announcement that just like how India made vaccines during COVID, and UPI for digital payments, the country should build its own jet engines too and asked the scientists and youth to take it up as a direct challenge.

Also Read

  1. PM Modi Marks 79th Independence Day In Saffron Turban, Continuing A Colourful Tradition From 2014 To 2025
  2. PM Modi Announces Mission 'Sudarshan Chakra' To Strengthen India's Defence System

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday marked India's Independence Day with longest-ever speech by any Prime Minister in India's history, from the ramparts of Red Fort here. During his speech, which lasted for 103 minutes, PM Modi highlighted government achievements and outlined a vision for a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

During his 12th consecutive Independence Day address, PM Modi turned the Red Fort into a launchpad for the next chapter of India's rise. On the occasion, he made a series of bold announcements, signalling that the nation is ready to leap, not just step, into the future.

From making India's first semiconductor chip to building jet engines, from tenfold nuclear expansion to a Rs one lakh crore youth employment push, PM Modi's message was clear when he said, "Bharat will define its own destiny, set its own terms, and unapologetically aim to become a developed nation by 2047."

Here Are The Major Announcements Made By PM Modi During His I-Day Address:

Semiconductors: From Lost Decades To Mission Mode

Recalling how attempts to set up semiconductor factories 50-60 years ago were "killed at birth" while other nations prospered, PM Modi announced that India is now on mission mode. By the end of this year, the nation will roll out its first Made in India chip, he affirmed.

Nuclear Energy Capacity to Grow Tenfold by 2047

PM Modi said work is underway on 10 new nuclear reactors as part of India's mission to increase nuclear power generation capacity by over ten times in the next two decades.

GST Reforms - A Diwali Gift

Next-generation GST reforms will be unveiled on Diwali, reducing taxes on essential goods and providing relief to MSMEs, local vendors, and consumers, PM assured.

Reform Task Force for a $10 Trillion Bharat

During his address, PM Modi also announced the creation of a dedicated Reform Task Force to drive next-generation reforms. It will be entrusted with accelerating economic growth, cut red tape, modernise governance, and prepare Bharat for the demands of a $10 trillion economy by 2047, he said.

Rs 1 Lakh Crore PM Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana

PM Modi launched a major employment scheme worth Rs one lakh crore, under which newly employed youth will receive Rs 15,000 per month. The scheme aims to benefit 3 crore young Indians, strengthening the bridge from Swatantra Bharat to Samriddha Bharat.

High-Powered Demography Mission

PM Modi highlighted the dangers of demographic imbalance due to infiltration and illegal migration in border areas. He announced the launch of a High-Powered Demography Mission to address this national security challenge, ensuring the unity, integrity, and rights of India’s citizens are safeguarded.

Energy Independence - Samudra Manthan Begins

PM Modi pointed out that a large share of India’s budget still goes toward importing petrol, diesel, and gas. He announced the launch of the National Deepwater Exploration Mission to tap ocean resources, alongside major expansions in solar, hydrogen, hydro and nuclear power.

Made in India Jet Engines - A National Challenge

PM Modi made a dramatic announcement that just like how India made vaccines during COVID, and UPI for digital payments, the country should build its own jet engines too and asked the scientists and youth to take it up as a direct challenge.

Also Read

  1. PM Modi Marks 79th Independence Day In Saffron Turban, Continuing A Colourful Tradition From 2014 To 2025
  2. PM Modi Announces Mission 'Sudarshan Chakra' To Strengthen India's Defence System

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

INDEPENDENCE DAY 2025PM NARENDRA MODIPM MODI SPEECHGST REFORMPM MODI I DAY 2025 ANNOUNCEMENT

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Analysis | India-US Defence Ties Must Be Kept Away From Tariff Battle

7 Weekend Spots In Telangana You Can Plan To Visit Last-Minute This August 15 Weekend

Kerala Weavers Design Traditional Onakkodi For PM Modi, Union Ministers Ahead Of Onam

5 Health Tests Every Working Professional Should Take, According To A Pathologist

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.