Independence Day 2025: 8 Major Announcements By PM Modi During His I-Day Address From Red Fort In Delhi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday marked India's Independence Day with longest-ever speech by any Prime Minister in India's history, from the ramparts of Red Fort here. During his speech, which lasted for 103 minutes, PM Modi highlighted government achievements and outlined a vision for a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.
During his 12th consecutive Independence Day address, PM Modi turned the Red Fort into a launchpad for the next chapter of India's rise. On the occasion, he made a series of bold announcements, signalling that the nation is ready to leap, not just step, into the future.
From making India's first semiconductor chip to building jet engines, from tenfold nuclear expansion to a Rs one lakh crore youth employment push, PM Modi's message was clear when he said, "Bharat will define its own destiny, set its own terms, and unapologetically aim to become a developed nation by 2047."
Here Are The Major Announcements Made By PM Modi During His I-Day Address:
Semiconductors: From Lost Decades To Mission Mode
Recalling how attempts to set up semiconductor factories 50-60 years ago were "killed at birth" while other nations prospered, PM Modi announced that India is now on mission mode. By the end of this year, the nation will roll out its first Made in India chip, he affirmed.
Nuclear Energy Capacity to Grow Tenfold by 2047
PM Modi said work is underway on 10 new nuclear reactors as part of India's mission to increase nuclear power generation capacity by over ten times in the next two decades.
GST Reforms - A Diwali Gift
Next-generation GST reforms will be unveiled on Diwali, reducing taxes on essential goods and providing relief to MSMEs, local vendors, and consumers, PM assured.
Reform Task Force for a $10 Trillion Bharat
During his address, PM Modi also announced the creation of a dedicated Reform Task Force to drive next-generation reforms. It will be entrusted with accelerating economic growth, cut red tape, modernise governance, and prepare Bharat for the demands of a $10 trillion economy by 2047, he said.
Rs 1 Lakh Crore PM Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana
PM Modi launched a major employment scheme worth Rs one lakh crore, under which newly employed youth will receive Rs 15,000 per month. The scheme aims to benefit 3 crore young Indians, strengthening the bridge from Swatantra Bharat to Samriddha Bharat.
High-Powered Demography Mission
PM Modi highlighted the dangers of demographic imbalance due to infiltration and illegal migration in border areas. He announced the launch of a High-Powered Demography Mission to address this national security challenge, ensuring the unity, integrity, and rights of India’s citizens are safeguarded.
Energy Independence - Samudra Manthan Begins
PM Modi pointed out that a large share of India’s budget still goes toward importing petrol, diesel, and gas. He announced the launch of the National Deepwater Exploration Mission to tap ocean resources, alongside major expansions in solar, hydrogen, hydro and nuclear power.
Made in India Jet Engines - A National Challenge
PM Modi made a dramatic announcement that just like how India made vaccines during COVID, and UPI for digital payments, the country should build its own jet engines too and asked the scientists and youth to take it up as a direct challenge.
