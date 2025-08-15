ETV Bharat / bharat

Independence Day 2025: 8 Major Announcements By PM Modi During His I-Day Address From Red Fort In Delhi

PM Modi delivers a 103-minute Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort, the longest by any prime minister in India's history. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday marked India's Independence Day with longest-ever speech by any Prime Minister in India's history, from the ramparts of Red Fort here. During his speech, which lasted for 103 minutes, PM Modi highlighted government achievements and outlined a vision for a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

During his 12th consecutive Independence Day address, PM Modi turned the Red Fort into a launchpad for the next chapter of India's rise. On the occasion, he made a series of bold announcements, signalling that the nation is ready to leap, not just step, into the future.

From making India's first semiconductor chip to building jet engines, from tenfold nuclear expansion to a Rs one lakh crore youth employment push, PM Modi's message was clear when he said, "Bharat will define its own destiny, set its own terms, and unapologetically aim to become a developed nation by 2047."

Here Are The Major Announcements Made By PM Modi During His I-Day Address:

Semiconductors: From Lost Decades To Mission Mode

Recalling how attempts to set up semiconductor factories 50-60 years ago were "killed at birth" while other nations prospered, PM Modi announced that India is now on mission mode. By the end of this year, the nation will roll out its first Made in India chip, he affirmed.

Nuclear Energy Capacity to Grow Tenfold by 2047

PM Modi said work is underway on 10 new nuclear reactors as part of India's mission to increase nuclear power generation capacity by over ten times in the next two decades.

GST Reforms - A Diwali Gift

Next-generation GST reforms will be unveiled on Diwali, reducing taxes on essential goods and providing relief to MSMEs, local vendors, and consumers, PM assured.