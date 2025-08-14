Independence Day 2025: How Haryana's Grit Shook British Rule

Chandigarh/Hisar: Haryana, which finds mention in the epic Mahabharata as Kurukshetra, where the battle between Kauravas and Pandavas was fought, has a significant connection with the freedom movement.

Carved out of Punjab, Haryana was set up as a separate state on November 1. History is replete with instances of how Punjab contributed in India's freedom movement but nothing specifically has been mentioned about Haryana though historians say, every part of this region was soaked in blood of the brave soldiers in fight against the British.

Even farmers and locals of Haryana participated in freedom movement (ETV Bharat)

When the First War of Independence broke out in North India, Haryana had swung into action that continued for almost a century till independence was achieved in 1947. Under Mangal Pandey the movement first started on May 10, 1857 and the revolt quickly spread across the region.

Indian soldiers of the East India Company, farmers and local leaders united under Sadruddin, a farmer of Pingawan. Leaders like Rao Tularam, Gopal Dev, Mohammad Azim Beg, Rao Kishan Singh and Rao Ram Lal joined the rebellion against the British. The spark of rebellion not only rose from Ambala but its flames soon reached Rohtak. Farmers, local leaders and soldiers of present-day Haryana rapidly joined this rebellion.

Freedom fighters of India (ETV Bharat)

Soon locals started gathering and attacks began on the British along with British property. Bisarat Ali of Kharkhoda along with a local farmer leader Sabar Khan took charge during this time. The situation became such that the then British Deputy Commissioner of Rohtak, William Loch, had to flee.

This came as a huge challenge for the British. After this, on 15 August 1857, with the support of Major General Wilson, Lieutenant Hudson reached Kharkhoda with additional military forces and advanced weapons to fight with the rebels. Due to lack of weapons, the revolutionaries could not survive for long and finally Bisaral Ali was martyred and subsequently, British crushed Sabar Khan, taking control of Rohtak.

People of Hisar, Hansi and Sirsa started a revolt under the leadership of Lala Hukam Chand Jain, Fakir Chand Jain and Noor Mohammad. Most areas of Haryana stood against the British, stopped paying revenue to the British.

Mahendra Singh, a professor of History at Dayanand College in Hisar said, "Haryana has an unmatched role in the freedom struggle. According to the British records, 1.82 lakh people were martyred in the country in 1857. Of which, 24,500 were from Haryana. But when I extensively went through the records, I found that 6 lakh people were martyred in the country of whom 80,000 were from Haryana".

Singh said there was strong awareness among people from Ambala to Hodal Palwal and from Dabwali to Naseempur in Narnaul. Some prominent names of the 1857 revolt included Mohammad Azam, Shahbaz Beg, Hukam Chand Jain, Munir Beg, Rao Tularam, Rao Tulsi Ram, Rao Kishan Gopal, Ramgopal Dev, Sadruddin, Badruddin Mewat, Udmi Ram and Girdhar Ahluwalia. A total of 53 villages were destroyed in Haryana and at 10 places, people were tied to cannons and blown up, the professor added.

Sharing interesting historical instances, Singh said a woman from Ambala, who fought at the Badli front, was so fearless that the British named her Joan of Arc. She was later hanged in Ambala.

Lala Lajpat Rai, who lived in Hisar from 1886 to 1892 and was the architect of the Arya Samaj, was a vocal critic of the British and played a significant role in the aftermath of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre that took place on April 13, 1919. It was after the Jallianwala Bagh tragedy that non-cooperation movement gained momentum in Haryana and more and more people started joining the freedom movement, Singh said.

"In his diary, Lala Lajpat Rai has written that he had received an unprecedented support from Hisar and Rohtak. Mahatma Gandhi came to Bhiwani twice during the non-cooperation movement. After that, 5,000 people were arrested in the non-cooperation movement. On November 28-29,1938, Subhash Chandra Bose himself came to Hisar and ignited the passion for freedom at a programme on Katla Ramlila Ground in Hisar. Seventy eight people from Haryana participated in Mahatma Gandhi's Dandi March. Among them were freedom fighters Suraj Bhan and Pyare Lal.

As the fight against the British intensified with passing days, the latter gradually realised it was becoming more difficult for them to rule India. Finally, after its losses in World War II, British freed India from colonial rule and the country became independent on August 15, 1947. The contributions of each and every individual of Haryana to India's freedom movement are unforgettable.