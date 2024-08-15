ETV Bharat / bharat

Independence Day 2024: Top 10 Quotes From Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Speech At Red Fort

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Aug 15, 2024, 10:47 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from ramparts of Red Fort on India's 78th Independence Day. In his 11th Independence Day speech, the PM focused on ‘secular civil code', safety of Bangladeshi Hindus and the brutal rape and murder of the 31-year-old doctor in Kolkata among other topics.

Etv Bharat
Etv Bharat (Etv Bharat)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first Independence Day address of his third term magnified the theme of this year's Independence Day: 'Viksit Bharat @ 2047'. Highlighting the spirit of diversity, he said that from Srinagar and Ladakh to the nation's capital, the country will come together to celebrate its freedom on August 15.

Here are the top 10 quotes from the PM's speech today:

  1. I would like to express my pain once again, from the Red Fort today. As a society, we will have to think seriously about the atrocities against women that are happening - there is outrage against this in the country. I can feel this outrage. The country, society, and State Governments will have to take this seriously.
  2. India always wants our neighbouring countries to march on the path of prosperity and peace. We are committed to peace. As a neighbouring country, I can understand the concern regarding whatever has happened in Bangladesh. I hope that the situation will improve at the earliest. We will continue to wish well for Bangladesh in its development journey.
  3. We want to build such an education system in India that youngsters do not need to go abroad to study. In fact we would want foreign students to come here and study. Even today, children, mostly belonging to the middle class, are going abroad for medical education. They spend lakhs and crores on medical education abroad. Around 25,000 youths every year go abroad for medical education and they go to such countries, I get surprised when I hear about them. So we have decided, 75,000 new seats will be created in the medical line in the next five years.
  4. India's efforts to tackle the global issue of climate change have reassured and surprised the world. I want to tell the world about the strength of my country's people. My country and its people have accomplished what other G20 nations have not. We have met the climate targets set under the Paris Agreement ahead of schedule. India is the only nation among the G20 countries to do so, and we are proud of it.
  5. Most of the people who meet me want to invest in India. It's a golden opportunity to make India a hub of global manufacturing. I call upon state governments to make polices to attract investment, while ensuring good governance and law and order. The country needs to work on 'Design In India' and 'Design for the World'. Our focus is on comprehensive skill development, spanning every sector, from agriculture to sanitation. Through 'Skill India' programme, India has ignited growth and a new momentum, he added. 'Vocal for Local' has become the mantra of India's Arthatantra (economy). With "One District, One Product," each district now takes pride in its produce and strives to identify its unique strengths to specialise in one particular product, aiming to boost exports.
  6. A large section of the country believes - and it is true, that the Civil Code that we are living with is actually a Communal Civil Code in a way...I would say that it is the need of the hour that there be a Secular Civil Code in the country...only then would we be free of discrimination on the basis of religion.
  7. We want to identify 1 lakh youth who have no political background. We want to introduce fresh blood into politics so that there is freedom from dynast and caste politics.
  8. Every citizen has been tired of corruption. We have waged a war on it and I have to pay a price for it, but there is no price to pay for the nation. My fight against the corrupt will continue. I want to stop the tradition of looting the middle class.
  9. India's development should not be a matter of concern for world powers. We have never thrown the world into war. We are a country of Buddha, Yudha (war) is not our way. Hence, I want to assure the world that it should not be worried by India's progress. The world should understand India's culture, and our thousands of years of history. Don't consider us a danger. Don't associate yourself with powers which may make India do more hard work to achieve its goals.
  10. This is India's golden era. 2047 is awaiting our Viksit Bharat. Defeating the obstacles and challenges, this committee to go ahead with a new resolution...I had said earlier too that in my third term, the country would become the third-largest economy and I would work at three times the speed. So that the dreams of the country are realised at the earliest...24/7 for 2047.

Read More:

  1. 78th Independence Day Celebrations: PM Modi Addresses Nation From Red Fort
  2. Independence Day Live Updates | Plan For Viksit Bharat, 75K New Medical Seats, 1 Lakh Youth Into Politics: Top 10 Quotes From PM Modi's I-Day Speech

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first Independence Day address of his third term magnified the theme of this year's Independence Day: 'Viksit Bharat @ 2047'. Highlighting the spirit of diversity, he said that from Srinagar and Ladakh to the nation's capital, the country will come together to celebrate its freedom on August 15.

Here are the top 10 quotes from the PM's speech today:

  1. I would like to express my pain once again, from the Red Fort today. As a society, we will have to think seriously about the atrocities against women that are happening - there is outrage against this in the country. I can feel this outrage. The country, society, and State Governments will have to take this seriously.
  2. India always wants our neighbouring countries to march on the path of prosperity and peace. We are committed to peace. As a neighbouring country, I can understand the concern regarding whatever has happened in Bangladesh. I hope that the situation will improve at the earliest. We will continue to wish well for Bangladesh in its development journey.
  3. We want to build such an education system in India that youngsters do not need to go abroad to study. In fact we would want foreign students to come here and study. Even today, children, mostly belonging to the middle class, are going abroad for medical education. They spend lakhs and crores on medical education abroad. Around 25,000 youths every year go abroad for medical education and they go to such countries, I get surprised when I hear about them. So we have decided, 75,000 new seats will be created in the medical line in the next five years.
  4. India's efforts to tackle the global issue of climate change have reassured and surprised the world. I want to tell the world about the strength of my country's people. My country and its people have accomplished what other G20 nations have not. We have met the climate targets set under the Paris Agreement ahead of schedule. India is the only nation among the G20 countries to do so, and we are proud of it.
  5. Most of the people who meet me want to invest in India. It's a golden opportunity to make India a hub of global manufacturing. I call upon state governments to make polices to attract investment, while ensuring good governance and law and order. The country needs to work on 'Design In India' and 'Design for the World'. Our focus is on comprehensive skill development, spanning every sector, from agriculture to sanitation. Through 'Skill India' programme, India has ignited growth and a new momentum, he added. 'Vocal for Local' has become the mantra of India's Arthatantra (economy). With "One District, One Product," each district now takes pride in its produce and strives to identify its unique strengths to specialise in one particular product, aiming to boost exports.
  6. A large section of the country believes - and it is true, that the Civil Code that we are living with is actually a Communal Civil Code in a way...I would say that it is the need of the hour that there be a Secular Civil Code in the country...only then would we be free of discrimination on the basis of religion.
  7. We want to identify 1 lakh youth who have no political background. We want to introduce fresh blood into politics so that there is freedom from dynast and caste politics.
  8. Every citizen has been tired of corruption. We have waged a war on it and I have to pay a price for it, but there is no price to pay for the nation. My fight against the corrupt will continue. I want to stop the tradition of looting the middle class.
  9. India's development should not be a matter of concern for world powers. We have never thrown the world into war. We are a country of Buddha, Yudha (war) is not our way. Hence, I want to assure the world that it should not be worried by India's progress. The world should understand India's culture, and our thousands of years of history. Don't consider us a danger. Don't associate yourself with powers which may make India do more hard work to achieve its goals.
  10. This is India's golden era. 2047 is awaiting our Viksit Bharat. Defeating the obstacles and challenges, this committee to go ahead with a new resolution...I had said earlier too that in my third term, the country would become the third-largest economy and I would work at three times the speed. So that the dreams of the country are realised at the earliest...24/7 for 2047.

Read More:

  1. 78th Independence Day Celebrations: PM Modi Addresses Nation From Red Fort
  2. Independence Day Live Updates | Plan For Viksit Bharat, 75K New Medical Seats, 1 Lakh Youth Into Politics: Top 10 Quotes From PM Modi's I-Day Speech

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

INDEPENDENCE DAY 2024PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODIPM MODI SPEECHINDEPENDENCE DAY 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Inspiring Creativity: Youth Photography Society's Exhibition Showcases The Power Of Imagery

'Many Here Have Died Without Meeting': Families Split By India-Pakistan Rivalry Lose Hope

Explained | Hasina And The Geostrategic Importance Of St Martin Island In Bangladesh

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.