Increase MBBS Seats, National Medical Council Urged

Bengaluru: Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr Sharanaprakash Patil on Wednesday urged the National Medical Council (NMC) to significantly increase undergraduate medical seats (MBBS) in medical colleges across the country to bridge the widening gap between the number of NEET aspirants and available seats.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony of the 2019 batch of Sri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College & Research Institute, Patil said over five lakh students appear for the NEET examination every year, but there are only one lakh seats available.

"This disparity needs immediate attention. The doctors we train are not just for our country but for the entire world," he said pointing at the rigorous training and high demand for Indian medical professionals globally.

"But there is a stark mismatch between the demand and the supply. The NMC must intervene and increase the MBBS seats," he said addressing NMC Chairperson Dr B N Gangadhara, who was present at the event.

He said a formal proposal has already been submitted to the NMC seeking approval for an additional 800 undergraduate and 600 postgraduate medical seats in Karnataka starting this academic year.

Reiterating the state's commitment to expanding healthcare infrastructure, the minister emphasised on the state government's plan to establish a medical college in every district. "Each of these colleges will be equipped with a hospital, and we aim to set up cancer care units, trauma centres and super-speciality hospitals in every district," he said.

Further, he said Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has approved the initiative, and soon districts without medical colleges will have fully equipped institutions allowing deserving students from economically weaker sections to pursue medicine at government expense.

Gangadhara said the globe is facing a shortage of over three crore doctors while calling upon the younger generation to take up medical careers. "Indian doctors are in great demand worldwide thanks to their strong academic foundation and proficiency in English. One of MNC's key goals is to produce globally recognised medical professionals," he added.