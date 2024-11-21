ETV Bharat / bharat

Increase In Voting Always Helps BJP, Its Allies In Maharashtra: Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis sees pro-incumbency as one of the factors for increased voting in the state elections.

Increase In Voting Always Helps BJP, Its Allies In Maharashtra: Devendra Fadnavis
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis speaking to reporters in Nagpur (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 33 minutes ago

Nagpur: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said whenever voting has increased in the state Assembly polls it benefits the BJP and its allies.

Voting for the Maharashtra Assembly polls took place on Wednesday, November 20 and the counting of votes will be taken up on November 23. A voter turnout of 65.02 per cent was recorded in Maharashtra, which was better than the 2019 Assembly polls in the state.

"It is like this, the percentage of voting has increased. It is our experience that whenever the voting has increased in Maharashtra, it benefits the BJP and its allies. We are optimistic that we will get benefit of it and we will form the government in the state. It is also a sign of pro-incumbency," Fadnavis told reporters.

He also said that the BJP has not established a contact with any independent candidate or any political party.

Fadnavis, who is seeking a re-election from Nagpur South West seat, said that he has received feedback that the number of female voters has increased. He said that this could be because of the 'Ladki Bahim' scheme.

A majority of the exit polls have predicted that the Mahayuti, comprising BJP, Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and NCP, will form the government in Maharashtra. However, Fadnavis refused to comment on the exit polls, saying it was the party spokespersons job and not that of the leaders.

A high voter turnout was recorded in rural Maharashtra.

TAGGED:

