ETV Bharat / bharat

Increase In Voting Always Helps BJP, Its Allies In Maharashtra: Devendra Fadnavis

Nagpur: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said whenever voting has increased in the state Assembly polls it benefits the BJP and its allies.

Voting for the Maharashtra Assembly polls took place on Wednesday, November 20 and the counting of votes will be taken up on November 23. A voter turnout of 65.02 per cent was recorded in Maharashtra, which was better than the 2019 Assembly polls in the state.

"It is like this, the percentage of voting has increased. It is our experience that whenever the voting has increased in Maharashtra, it benefits the BJP and its allies. We are optimistic that we will get benefit of it and we will form the government in the state. It is also a sign of pro-incumbency," Fadnavis told reporters.

He also said that the BJP has not established a contact with any independent candidate or any political party.