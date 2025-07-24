Income Tax Day 2025: Advancements In Creating A More Taxpayer-Friendly System

Hyderabad: The Income Tax Day, celebrated on July 24, marks a significant milestone in India's fiscal history. This day commemorates the introduction of income tax in India by Sir James Wilson in 1860.

While this initial implementation laid the groundwork, it was the comprehensive Income Tax Act of 1922 that truly established a structured tax system in the country. This Act not only formalised various income tax authorities but also laid the foundation for a systematic administration framework.

The Central Board of Revenue Act, 1924 strengthened the structure of India's tax administration, appointing Commissioners of Income-tax for each province. Group A officers were recruited in 1946, and the establishment of the IRS Staff College in Nagpur in 1957 strengthened professional development.

Technological advancements, such as computerisation in 1981 and the Centralised Processing Centre in 2009, further improved efficiency and taxpayer-friendliness.

Income Tax Day not only honours the historical development of tax administration in India but also highlights the continuous advancements and modernisation efforts aimed at creating a more efficient and taxpayer-friendly system.

What is Income Tax?

Income tax is a government levy on the income earned by individuals and businesses during a financial year. 'Income' encompasses various sources, defined broadly under Section 2(24) of the Income Tax Act.

Income from Salary: This includes all payments from an employer to an employee, such as basic pay, allowances, commissions, and retirement benefits.

Income from House Property: Rental income from residential or commercial properties is taxable.

Income from Business or Profession: Profits from business or professional activities are taxable after deducting expenses.

Income from Capital Gains: Profits from selling capital assets like property or jewellery are taxable. These gains can be long-term or short-term.

Income from Other Sources: This includes income not covered by the other categories, such as savings interest, family pension, gifts, lottery winnings, and investment returns.

India's Net Tax Collection:

According to the Income Tax Department, India's net direct tax collection decreased by 1.34 percent year-over-year to Rs 5.63 lakh crore in the current fiscal as on July 10, 2025.

The total amount of net direct tax collected was Rs 5,62,827 crore, up from Rs 5,70,483 crore during the same time last year. A significant increase in tax refunds, which rose by 38.01 percent to Rs 1,01,980 crore, was mostly to blame for the fall.

Budget 2025-26: Income Revised Tax Slabs:

Reposing faith on middle class in nation building, the Union Budget 2025-26 proposes new direct tax slabs and rates under the new income tax regime so that no income tax is needed to be paid for total income upto Rs 12 Lakh per annum. Salaried individuals earning upto Rs 12.75 Lakh per annum will pay no tax due to standard deduction of Rs 75,000. Towards the new tax structure and other direct tax proposals, Government is set to lose revenue of about Rs 1 lakh crore.

The Union Budget 2025-26 proposes revised tax rate structure under the new tax regime as follows:

Income per annum Tax rate Rs 0-4 lakh NIL Rs 4-8 lakh 5% Rs 8-12 lakh 10% Rs 12-16 lakh 15% Rs 16-20 lakh 20% Rs 20-24 lakh 25% Above Rs 24 lakh 30%

Significance of Income Tax Day

As India observes Income Tax Day 2024, it is evident that the nation's tax administration has come a long way since its inception in 1860. The journey from a rudimentary tax system to a sophisticated, technology-driven framework is a testament to the country's progress.

This day also serves as a reminder to the historical evolution of tax administration in India and the ongoing reforms that aim to enhance tax compliance and simplify the process for taxpayers.

The substantial increase in personal income tax collections, alongside the recent changes introduced in the 2024-25 Budget, reflects the government's commitment to a fair and efficient tax system. By improving deductions, revising tax slabs and expanding digital and procedural innovations, the government continues to strengthen its approach to taxation.

Income Tax Day is not only a celebration of our fiscal heritage but also an opportunity to acknowledge the vital role that taxation plays in supporting public services and national development.

As we look to the future, the progress made in tax administration and the proactive measures taken to address challenges will undoubtedly contribute to a more robust and equitable economic framework, fostering a prosperous and sustainable future for all.