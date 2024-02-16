No More Frozen: ITAT De-Freezes Accounts of Congress, Confirms Vivek Tankha

New Delhi: Congress leader Vivek Tankha on Friday informed that the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal de-freezed accounts of Congress party pending further hearing.
More to follow...
New Delhi: Congress leader Vivek Tankha on Friday informed that the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal de-freezed accounts of Congress party pending further hearing.
More to follow...
New Delhi: Congress leader Vivek Tankha on Friday informed that the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal de-freezed accounts of Congress party pending further hearing.
More to follow...