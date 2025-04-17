'Include Muslims In Secular Succession Law': Supreme Court Agrees To Examine Considering Plea For Shariat Opt Out

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to examine whether Muslims can be governed by secular Indian succession law to deal with ancestral properties instead of Shariat without renouncing their faith.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar. Petitioner Naushad K K, a resident of Kerala's Thrissur district, appeared in-person before the bench. The petitioner wanted to be governed by the succession law instead of Shariat without leaving Islam as his religion. The bench sought response from Centre and Kerala government on the plea. The bench ordered tagging of the plea with similar pending cases on the issue.

The plea filed by Naushad said: “the present writ petition under Article 32 of the Constitution seeks judicial recognition and protection of Muslim individuals to testamentary autonomy—specifically, the right to opt out of the testamentary limitations imposed by Muslim Personal Law (Shariat) if they explicitly and voluntarily choose to do so.”

The plea said: “Section 58 (1) of the Indian Succession Act, 1925, explicitly excludes Muslims from its application, compelling them to adhere to religious inheritance mandates without any option to opt out. This exclusion violates Article 14 by denying Muslims equal testamentary rights as enjoyed by others under the same secular law. It contradicts Article 13 (1) of the Constitution. Since Section 58 (1) predates the Constitution and conflicts with Articles 14, 21, and 25, it is unconstitutional and must be declared null and void”.

The plea sought a direction to the respondents, directing them to recognize and honour the wills executed by Muslim individuals, provided they comply with secular laws, without subjecting them to validation under Muslim Personal Law.

The plea also sought a direction to the legislature to consider enacting necessary amendments or guidelines to ensure testamentary autonomy for all individuals, irrespective of religious identity, in a manner consistent with fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution.

The plea said the fundamental rights under the Constitution take precedence over religious prescriptions. It added that Muslim individuals who wish to exercise full testamentary freedom face an unconstitutional dilemma and are compelled to resort to extreme measures such as marrying under the Special Marriage Act, converting to another religion, and executing Hiba (gift). “These extreme legal manoeuvres force individuals to compromise their religious identity or financial security merely to exercise their constitutional right to testamentary freedom,” the plea said.

The apex court, in April last year, had agreed to consider a plea of Safiya P M, a resident of Alappuzha and general secretary of 'Ex-Muslims of Kerala’, that she is a non-believer Muslim woman and wanted to deal with her ancestral properties under the succession laws instead of Shariat. Another similar plea filed in 2016 by ‘Quran Sunnat Society’ is also pending in the top court which will now hear the three petitions together.