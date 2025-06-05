Inclement Weather In Northeastern States Compels Tourists To Explore New Destinations: Experts

By Chanchal Mukherjee

New Delhi: Tourism experts on Thursday said incessant rains and weather conditions in northeastern states have triggered various issues, impacting transportation and making travel to these regions quite difficult. This led to many tourists dropping their planned visit and cancelling advanced bookings.

Talking to ETV Bharat, experts opined that the tourism sector is reeling under serious issues as the tourists who preferred the destinations in the northeastern region following the Pahalgam terror attack are now avoiding heading to these areas due to the current weather scenario which led to landslides in hilly terrains, blocked roads and flood-like condition in several spots.

Highlighting the issues, Rajan Sehgal, chairman (public relations council) of Travel Agents Association told ETV Bharat, "It is a fact that the flow of tourists has significantly stopped towards the northeastern region because of the weather conditions. Some tourists are shifting to Kerala, and some are preferring Dalhousie and Solan in Himachal and Goa, respectively."

Echoing a similar sentiment, Rajiv Mehra, general secretary of Federation of Associations of Indian Tourism & Hospitality (FAITH), said, "If we talk about foreign tourists' perspective, it has no impact on foreign tourists because they visit India in July or August. I hope that everything will be normal in the coming months."

"Tourists turned towards northeastern states after the Pahalgam carnage, following which hotels and resorts were fully booked in the region a few weeks ago. But now people are cancelling their bookings due to weather issues," he added.

The travellers are now exploring safe and easy destinations within their region for family trips this summer vacation, because they have limited options in Kashmir and the northeastern region due to various issues. They also prefer to visit evergreen places like Goa, Kerala and some spots of Himachal Pradesh.

Grish Oberoi, honorary treasurer of the Federation of Hotel and Restauration Associations of India (FHRAI), said, "Bookings are being cancelled in northeastern tourist places because of the weather conditions. Now, people are searching for holiday destinations within their region for a safe and secure travel."

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, heavy rainfall is expected very likely on Thursday at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura. Similarly, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are very likely on the same day at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya.