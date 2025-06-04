Inclement Weather Halts Rescue Work As Hundreds Of Tourists Stranded In North Sikkim Sans Ration, Electricity

Gangtok: As ration has run out and the electricity connections have been snapped, hundreds of tourists, including foreigners, have been stranded in Lachen in North Sikkim for the past six days. In this situation, the hotel owners of Lachen have appealed to the district administration to come forward to help the tourists.

The entire Sikkim is in turmoil due to incessant rain since Tuesday night, followed by landslides across the hills, leading to a pause in the rescue operation. The airlifting operation also failed to make any headway. Although the official version of the tourists is over 113 in Lachen, the tourism industry believes the number to be much higher.

Meanwhile, six people are still missing in the landslide at the army camp, and the army is engaged in the rescue work. However, since airlift is not possible, soldiers of the 112 Battalion, Border Road Organisation (BRO) and members of the Disaster Response Team are trying to evacuate tourists from Lachen to the army camp by creating a walking path.

Rescue workers carry an injured tourist. (ETV Bharat)

The army is expected to resume the airlift after the weather conditions improve. For this, two helicopters, M17 and V5, have been kept on standby at Pakyong Greenfield Airport.

The stranded tourists are facing problems due to a lack of food and electricity. Rations sent by the Sikkim government on Sunday were distributed among the hotels. On Monday, another landslide occurred, and as a result, the ration ran out on Tuesday. Due to the complete snapping of communication in Lachen, government aid and relief materials couldn't reach. The district administration officials have appealed to the hotels and local people to help tourists.

A helicopter enanged in airlifting. (ETV Bharat)

"Government rations were sent for tourists. But now there is a shortage of rations. Hotel owners have been asked to come forward to help tourists," Anant Jain, district magistrate of Mangan, said.

"The government rations have been exhausted. The situation is bad in Lachen and Chaten. Rescue operations could not be started due to inclement weather. Around 113 tourists are stranded in Lachen, and the number will increase. The airlift could not be done. There is food in the hotels for a few more hours," he added.

Brigadier HS Liddar said, "The weather is very bad, hampering the rescue work. However, the locals and NDRF are still trying their best. Efforts are being made to evacuate the tourists stranded in Lachen. Six people are still missing."

Incessant rain led to several damages in north Sikkim. (ETV Bharat)

Meanwhile, a body was recovered from the Ghoshpukur barrage in Phansidewar. On receiving the information, the Ghoshpukur Outpost Police went to recover the body and sent it to the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital for autopsy. The police presume that the body had floated into the Teesta River from a disaster site in Sikkim. The police are trying to identify the body.

