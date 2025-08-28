ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Incarcerated For Nearly 18 Years': SC Grants Bail To Arun Gawli In Corporator Murder Case

A bench comprising justices M M Sundresh and N Kotiswar Singh said that it was inclined to grant him bail to the 76-year-old.

A view of the Supreme Court of India
A view of the Supreme Court of India (File)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 28, 2025 at 7:08 PM IST

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday granted bail to gangster-turned-politician Arun Gawli, who is serving life imprisonment in a murder case after noting his incarceration for nearly 18 years.

The order was passed by a bench comprising justices M M Sundresh and N Kotiswar Singh. Gawli is undergoing life imprisonment for the 2007 murder of Mumbai Shiv Sena corporator Kamlakar Jamsandekar. The bench noted that Gawli has been incarcerated for nearly 18 years.

The bench said taking into consideration that he has been incarcerated for a period of almost 18 years, it is inclined to grant him bail. “We also take note of the fact that he is 76 years old," noted the bench.

The bench said the appellant is directed to be released on bail, during the pendency of the appeals, on such terms and conditions as may be imposed by the trial court.

“Post the matters in the month of February, 2026. However, liberty is granted to the respondents to file an appropriate application for cancellation of bail, if the appellant is found to be violating either the conditions imposed by the trial court or are found to be involved in any other offence”, said the bench, in its order.

Gawli challenged the December 9, 2019 verdict of the Bombay High Court, upholding his life sentence given by the trial court. He shot into prominence from Dagdi Chawl, a neighbourhood of Byculla, and is the founder of the Akhil Bharatiya Sena. He was an MLA from 2004-2009 from the Chinchpokli seat of Mumbai. Gawli and others were arrested in 2006 and tried for the murder of Jamsandekar. In August 2012, a sessions court in Mumbai sentenced him to life imprisonment in the case and imposed a Rs 17 lakh fine.

