Exclusive | 'In Zero-G, Brain And Body Lose Track Of Day And Night': Ex-ISRO Scientist After Shubhanshu Shukla's Return To Earth

New Delhi: In a moment of national pride and scientific achievement, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, India's first astronaut to operate onboard the International Space Station (ISS), returned to Earth on Wednesday, July 15, after a historic 18-day mission in space onboard Axiom-4 (Ax-4) commercial flight. The Dragon spacecraft Grace owned by SpaceX landed off the coast of San Diego, California at 3:01 PM IST successfully ending a deliberate period of flight in the low-Earth orbit of 22.5 hours.

Former ISRO scientist Surendra Pal called it historic mission and a necessary milestone for India's future space supremacy. During an interview with ETV Bharat, Pal said, "The learnings and the experience we obtained from the International Space Station will be beneficial to Bharat's own space station which is planned to be set up around 2035-37." Yet, the Axiom-4 mission has even greater implications, he added. "Shubhanshu was the pilot, so under all circumstances he will be commander on our Gaganyaan mission which is to occur in 2026-27."

Post-Flight Recovery: Testing, Rehab and Yoga

Pal said the Axiom-4 crew, including Shukla, will now undergo extensive medical tests and rehabilitation for 7-10 days. "There can be subtle changes in cognitive behaviour, muscle mass, and bone density. In Zero-G, the impact on the human body is not visible immediately, but the consequences are real." He also referred to India's first astronaut, Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma. "Sharma practiced yoga and meditation during his mission. It helped in mitigating the effects of microgravity. We will also need to study how much it helped Shukla,"

Health Impact: Monitoring Heart, Brain, and Muscles

Addressing concerns about how microgravity might affect astronauts' bodies, Pal explained, "We are saying that he (Shukla) was able to walk after return, so it means not much effect was taken by Zero-G, because the duration was short. It is not like Sunita Williams, who stayed for nine months and had to be supported on a stretcher when she came back." Still, he cautioned that the impact on the brain, heart, muscles, and bone mass needs to be examined thoroughly.

"All those things should be monitored by medical experts, and those inputs will be very valuable not just for this mission but for Gaganyaan as well." Pal also elaborated on the cognitive impact of zero gravity, saying, "There can be a change in cognitive behaviour. On Earth, the heart pumps blood upward due to gravity. But in Zero-G, whether you are standing, sleeping, or sitting, everything is the same. So the circulation to the brain changes. That needs to be studied. Also, there's the impact of witnessing 16 day-night cycles in 24 hours. This affects sleep, hormonal rhythms, and mental functions.”

Atmospheric Risks

Discussing the dangers of atmospheric re-entry, Pal explained, "Weather plays an important role both during launch and landing. If it is too cloudy, you can't track the spacecraft. Even radar signals can be affected."

"When the capsule re-enters, plasma sheets are created due to extreme heat, temperatures can range from 2000 to 4000 Kelvin, and no communication is possible for 5-10 minutes. It is complete blackout. It's like a fireball entering the atmosphere."

Food in Space: Science Meets Nutrition

Pal also gave an insight into what astronauts eat in space and how Zero-G affects digestion. "In Zero-G, your stomach, intestines, and digestion work differently. The food has to be carefully prepared—right fibre, protein, vitamins, and calories. Indian food also goes through the same standardisation. Dietitians plan meals that are suitable for microgravity."

Breakthrough Biotechnology Experiments

Pal revealed that Shukla and his crew conducted eight key biotechnology experiments in microgravity during their time aboard the ISS. "He conducted some biotechnological experiments, eight in total, all of which will be very useful for the future of our missions," Pal noted.

"For example, they studied sprouts, how their DNA changes as they grow in zero gravity. They also took some microcells that have survived for millions of years to see how gravity or the absence of it affects their molecular behaviour. Some molecules grow only under gravity. So how effective they are in Zero-G? These are the kinds of things we will now be able to assess."

Pal added that the results of 52 more experiments from the mission will also soon become available, giving India a wealth of scientific data to work with in its upcoming human spaceflight missions.

ISRO's Behind-the-Scenes Role in Axiom-4

Pal was keen to highlight ISRO's significant contributions behind the scenes of the Axiom-4 mission. "A big team of ISRO scientists, including medical experts, were part of this mission’s operations. They went through all the documents prepared for such missions. Quality assurance experts handled QA, and docking specialists were involved with the rockets."

Interestingly, it was ISRO scientists who caught a critical issue that delayed the mission's launch by nearly a week. "The leak, which was detected 5-6 days before launch and caused a postponement, was found by ISRO officials. Our people are quite resilient and quality-conscious," he said.

From Aryabhata to Shukla: A 50-Year Journey

Reflecting on India's journey from its first satellite to sending astronauts to the ISS, a visibly emotional Surendra Pal said, "When I started in space technology in 1970, we didn’t even have textbooks. Many of our colleagues didn't even know whether 'satellites' was spelled with one ‘T’ or two. We had no knowledge of space. India only knew about astronomy. But today, within 50 years, we are going into space. That is a quantum jump."

Pal praised ISRO's evolution and the government's recent commitment to funding and policy reforms. In the last 10 years, a lot of activity has happened, Pal said, listing the achievements:

Chandrayaan-1 (2008): Discovered water molecules on the moon.

Mangalyaan (2013): First Asian country to enter the orbit of Mars in the first attempt.

Chandrayaan-3 (2023): First country to successfully land on the south pole of the moon.

PSLV (2017): Launched 104 satellites in a single mission, which is a world record.

SpaDeX Mission: Successfully docked and undocked two satellites.

Gaganyaan Mission: India's first human spacecraft mission, geared towards future space exploration.

Aditya-L1 Mission: India's first solar observatory mission, which will study the Sun.

"And now NISAR, our joint mission with NASA. Imagine, NASA, who never considered us a competent, is now collaborating with us. All this has happened because we have gained maturity and put in effort over 40 years. The government also deserves credit. When I was working on Aryabhata, we were struggling to get Rs three crore. Today, Rs 563 crore was spent for this space flight of Shubhanshu Shukla. This mission has given us confidence that yes, we can, and we will," he affirmed.

India's Booming Space Ecosystem

Pal seemed optimistic about India’s space economy and its new frontier - commercialisation. "The government opened the space sector 4–5 years ago. Now we have around 200 startups."

"L&T and HAL are making the PSLV. New rocket companies are emerging. But we need to focus on applying space tech for the general public, that’s where we still lag. We have our own PSLV, GSLV, re-entry vehicles, remote sensing satellites, communication satellites, and navigation satellites. After the USA and Russia, we are the only nation with such a wide-ranging program."

"Imagine, how things were when we started with Aryabhata, and now, we are doing this. We are among the top 5-6 spacefaring nations. This is just the beginning. What we do with this knowledge will define the next 50 years. Our younger generation is watching. They are ready to go to space. And India is ready to lead," Pal said.

Notably, Shubhanshu Shukla is India's second astronaut to travel to space after Rakesh Sharma and the first astronaut to conduct a long-duration orbital mission aboard the ISS. Shukla's historic mission is being viewed as a milestone on India's road to launching its indigenous human spaceflight program, Gaganyaan.

A Hero's Welcome from Across the Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the astronaut, tweeting, "I join the nation in welcoming Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla as he returns to Earth from his historic mission to Space. As India’s first astronaut to have visited International Space Station, he has inspired a billion dreams... It marks another milestone towards our own Human Space Flight Mission - Gaganyaan."

Union Minister of Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh, echoed similar sentiments, stating, "Bharat today has truly found an enduring space in the world of Space. It is a moment of glory for India… one of our illustrious sons returns after completing a successful voyage."

Shukla's safe return was celebrated across India, especially in his hometown of Lucknow, where his parents, Shambhu Dayal Shukla and Asha Shukla, were seen in tears of joy.

"My son has safely returned, I thank God… I got emotional, after all, my son has returned after many days," Asha Shukla said.

His father Shambhu Dayal expressed, "We felt amazing that Shubhanshu's mission was successful and that he had a safe landing. We are very proud of him."

A Mission of Firsts

The Axiom-4 mission marked several "firsts" for India. Shukla not only represented India aboard the commercial space station module but also conducted seven scientific experiments of Indian origin, developed in collaboration with ISRO and CSIR laboratories. According to ISRO, these included:

(i) Studying Indian strains of tardigrades (extremophile micro-animals)

(ii) Experiments on myogenesis (muscle development in microgravity)

(iii) Sprouting of methi and moong seeds to study agricultural viability

(iv) Analysis of cyanobacteria and microalgae

(v) Seed viability in space

(Vi) A "Voyager Display" experiment, the nature of which is under confidentiality

Souvik Maiti, Senior Principal Scientist at CSIR-Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology, called it "a proud moment for India’s scientific community". He added, "This is a great opportunity for Indian science. It was a challenging job, not only for him but for the entire team."

Rama Swami Bansal, Chief Scientist of CSIR, told ETV Bharat, "India is now getting global recognition, and we are very happy that our astronaut was part of such a significant mission."

TS Rana, a noted plant biologist, said, "Coming back safely after completing such a complex mission is challenging, and we have done it."

1.3 Crore KM, 310 Orbits, 300 Sunrises

Over the course of his 20 days aboard the ISS, Shukla orbited Earth more than 310 times, covering 1.3 crore KM, a distance equivalent to traveling 33 times the distance between Earth and the Moon. He and his team witnessed over 300 sunrises and sunsets.

In a moment that went viral on social media, NASA astronaut Colonel Anne McClain shared a video of Shukla and the Ax-4 crew attempting to take group photos in microgravity.

"How do we take group photos in space? We set a timer and float into position. Looks chaotic, but it works!" she posted on X.

Recovery Operations and Splashdown Sequence

Shukla's return aboard the Dragon Grace spacecraft involved a complex, multi-stage re-entry protocol:

De-orbit burn began at 2:07 PM IST over the Pacific Ocean

At 2:26 PM IST, the trunk (cargo section) of the spacecraft was jettisoned

Heat shield orientation was initiated to withstand atmospheric reentry temperatures up to 1600 degC

Stabilising parachutes deployed at an altitude of 5.7 KM, followed by main parachutes at about 2 KM

The capsule safely splashed down near San Diego, where a pre-positioned recovery team pulled the astronauts from the water. Shukla, assisted out of the capsule, waved at cameras with a smile.

From ISS to Gaganyaan: ISRO Chief Confirms Progress

ISRO Chairman V Narayanan, affirmed that the Gaganyaan human spaceflight mission is "firmly on track". Shukla's successful mission aboard Ax-4 provides not just scientific value but operational insights for India's indigenous astronaut program.

"The experiments conducted by Shubhanshu are going to be of relevance for the whole world. India has already proven its capabilities… we can now take on maiden experiments not attempted by anyone else," said Jitendra Singh. "These are experiments that have never been done before. This marks a new era for India's scientific and technological ambitions. Everyone will be in quarantine till the 23rd, and then from the 24th, they will have discussions with ISRO," he said. "Debriefings with Axiom and NASA will follow." he added.

The Gaganyaan mission, scheduled for launch by 2027, will carry Indian astronauts into space on a domestically developed launch vehicle and capsule. The mission's success hinges heavily on lessons from Shukla's training, orbital performance and physiological responses.

Celebrations in Lucknow: 'Sunderkand' and Sweets

Back home, the Shukla family in Lucknow kept their eyes fixed on screen during the entire re-entry sequence, offering prayers and singing verses from the Sunderkand. The joy was palpable as they watched Shubhanshu exit the capsule on live TV.

"We kept praying. We didn't sleep at night. When the parachutes deployed, I cried," said his cousin.

Neighbours and relatives soon joined the family for a celebratory gathering, distributing sweets and dancing to patriotic tunes.

A National Icon

With his mission complete, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla returns as a national icon and representation of India's growing capabilities in human spaceflight and scientific exploration. Moreover, his mission is being viewed as a monumental achievement, which will serve as motivation for the next generation of space scientists and solidifies India's position in the elite club of space-faring nations, capable of performing complex missions that go beyond Earth.

For India, after the success of Axiom-4 with an Indian astronaut aboard, the countdown to Gaganyaan is no longer aspirational.