In View of Sex Ratio Distortions of Haryana, Government Bans Sale of MTP Kits and Sex Testing Devices

Panchkula: As per the United Nations World Population Prospects 2024, released on February 4, 2025, the sex ratio of the total population in India is 106.443 males per 100 females. The percentage of female population in India is 48.44 percent compared to 51.56 percent male population. According to the report India stands at 218th position out of 237 countries and territories in terms of female to male ratio.

In the backdrop of such a scenario in India ETV Bharat narrowed down its focus to Haryana - one of the badly impacted states in terms of sex ratio imbalance. ETV Bharat spoke to a cross section of people particularly doctors, members of the medical fraternity, government officials and members of the society to find out what are the reasons behind this imbalance, understand the complex nature of Haryana’s decades-old problem through data and stories, and suggest solutions for the future.

Haryana is known for its vibrant culture and fast-growing economy, but it is grappling with a serious social problem: the imbalance in the sex ratio. According to the Civil Registration System (CRS) 2024, Haryana has a sex ratio of 910 (females per 1,000 males), which is lower than the national average of 933. The figure is even more worrying in some districts, such as Rewari (887) and Mahendragarh (891), while districts like Jind (925) and Panchkula (915) have better figures.

Factors aiding & abating Haryana’s Sex Ratio problems:

***Family pressures towards sex selective abortions;

***Easy availability of ultrasound devices and MTP kits;

***Abundance of illegal Ultrasound technology centres;

***Male dominated society and old mindset of people;

***Unqualified/unregistered paramedics misusing technology;

***Stricter Enforcement of laws regulating sex determination and abortion;

Historical perspective of sex ratio:

The problem of sex ratio imbalance in Haryana is not new. In the 1980s, when ultrasound technology came to India, the sex ratio was at a healthy level of 950, but the misuse of ultrasound began in the 1990s, resulting in a rise in sex-selective abortions. Haryana’s sex ratio fell to 861 in the 2001 census, one of the lowest in the country. The situation improved after the launch of the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ campaign in 2015, and the sex ratio reached 923 in 2019. However, it fell back to 910 in 2024, indicating that the challenges are not over yet.

Roots of the problem:

In Haryana’s male-dominated culture, sons are considered to carry on the lineage and provide economic support, while daughters are often considered a burden. According to a survey by the Haryana Institute of Social Sciences (2023), 60% of sex-selective abortions are due to pressure from family or society. The story of a 35-year-old woman from Rewari is illustrative of this. She said that she had to get an abortion after learning that she was carrying a girl child under pressure from her in-laws.

Technology became the biggest problem:

Illegal use of ultrasound machines and Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) kits is a major cause of sex ratio imbalance. Sex-selective abortions increased after the introduction of ultrasound technology in the 1980s. According to Director General Health Services, Dr Manish Bansal, the easy availability of small and second-hand ultrasound devices has aggravated this problem.

Apart from this, unauthorized online sale of MTP kits is also a big challenge. In 2023, an Ayurvedic practitioner was caught for illegal abortion in Saketri village of Panchkula, from where several illegal medicines were seized. 5,500 illegal medicines were recovered in a raid by the Health Department in Kaithal.

Problem going on for decades:

Director General Health Services Dr Manish Bansal said that there has been a disturbance/instability in the sex ratio in Haryana for the last 25-30 years. Although preference has been given to male child for centuries, but after the advent of technology, the trend of abortion after finding out that the fetus is a girl child has increased. Before the advent of ultrasound technology, during the year 1985, there was not much attention on this and nothing like this used to happen.

After the advent of ultrasound technology, the trend of abortion increased and this is why the act was also brought. He told that there should be a check on ultrasound testing centers, so that the technology is not misused. This is why gender testing has been prohibited. The act has a provision for punishment along with filing a case. Because action is taken against both the person doing the abortion and the one getting it done.

Unregistered doctors involved in illegal activities:

DGHS doctor Manish Bansal told that earlier the technology was used by specialist doctors, who have now completely stopped using it. But now a mobile-sized machine has come in the market, second-hand machines are also roaming in the market. Unqualified/unregistered people like compounders cheat people after learning a little bit. They have formed groups/gangs, who mislead people by telling them to get tested as an easy way to earn money. They have started misusing technology. Due to this, the trend of taking pills for abortion has also increased. DGHS said that the aim of the health department is to balance the sex ratio but saving the life of the patient and preventing the pregnant woman from getting harmed is more important than that. Due to this, raids are being conducted to seize MTP kits and illegal ultrasound centres.

Health department's action continues:

DGHS doctor Manish Bansal said that recently an Ayurvedic practitioner was caught in village Saketri of district Panchkula on the charge of getting a woman's abortion done. Many illegal medicines/pills were found from his clinic. Apart from this, about 15 days ago, about 5 and a half thousand medicines were seized by raiding an illegal practitioner in district Kaithal, which were to be distributed all over the state. In the last two months, 30 cases have been registered by the health department and the police department on the charge of conducting illegal activities. Most of these arrests have been made and the cases are pending in the court.

The government is taking strict steps:

Recently, Additional Chief Secretary of the Health Department Sudhir Rajpal talked to all the district Deputy Commissioners through video conferencing. He gave instructions to the Deputy Commissioners to stop the sale of MTP kits and sex testing devices in the districts under their control.