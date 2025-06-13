In Uttar Pradesh Temples All That Glitters Is Gold. Solid Gold

Ayodhya: The yellow metal known as gold is adored by Man and God alike. Donation of gold has been a centuries-old tradition having special religious significance in Hinduism. This largely explains why thousands of tonnes of gold are embedded in the temples of India.

The temples of Uttar Pradesh are a repository of about 11 quintals of gold that include Ram temple of Ayodhya, Kashi Vishwanath of Banaras and Sirgovardhan temple.

This gold is mounted on the walls, doors, and other places of the temples. Let us know in ETV Bharat Explainer how much gold is installed in which temple and why gold is installed in temples?

The story behind installing gold in temples: As per the Sanatan Dharma – ancient scriptures - Vedic scholar and member of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Trust, Venkatraman Ghanpathi explained the reason behind installing gold in temples as a symbolic expression of liberation from God’s debt.

Why gold is donated to Temples:

People often do not have the time to adhere to the strict schedule of worship regularly either in the temple or in their homes. Even in ancient times, Kings and Royals ings and people related to their families were not able to worship regularly in their homes due to pilgrimage as well as war. The custom of donation of gold in temples is said to have evolved from this reality.

Another reason for donation of gold in temples is attributed to the belief that such an act absolves one of his sinful acts. Therefore, gold donation has a special significance in Sanatan Dharma. It is described in the scriptures that whoever donates gold to deities in temples get freedom from the debt of the Gods.

Venkataraman says that gold and silver are used from the top of every temple to the sanctum sanctorum and its doors for these reasons. This is also a way of showcasing the grandeur of the temples.

In Ayodhya's Ram temple, at least 45 kg of pure gold worth about Rs 50 crore has been used in the doors on the ground floor and the throne of Lord Ram in the Ram temple of Ayodhya. The golden decoration lends an amazing look to the temple.

Champat Rai, general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust, claims that the throne of Ramlala seated on the ground floor of Ram temple, 14 gates, 161 feet high main peak, the peak of three domes are shining with gold.

The six temples built in the ramparts, including Ganesha, Hanuman, Lord Surya, Mata Bhagwati, Mata Annapurna, and the Shikar Kalash of Lord Shiva's temple, have been studded with gold ornaments. These are donations from businessmen and common people.

Temple construction committee chairman Nripendra Mishra said that gold ornaments for the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Darbar have come from Surat. Initially, a diamond crown was given to Ramlala, which is called Sirmour.

Kashi Vishwanath Temple:

Vishwanath temple of Banaras has a reserve of 860 kg of gold in which Maharaja Ranjit Singh had installed 22 maunds of gold in 1835. After this, in 2023, first 23 kg and then 37 kg of gold were donated. Which is installed in the remaining part below the peak of the temple. It has also been installed on the sanctum sanctorum and all four doors. About 37 kg of gold leaf is used in the sanctum sanctorum. The outer wall and the four gates are decorated with 23 kg of gold, according to temple committee members.

Sirgovardhan Temple :

This temple has a reserve of about 200 kg of gold and in Varanasi is the second golden temple of Varanasi. With the help of devotees, the entrance of the sanctum sanctorum of the temple has been decorated with gold. The door frame and the door have been coated with gold.

Sant Ravidas Temple:

A palanquin made of 130 kg of gold is kept in the Sant Ravidas temple. The palanquin is taken out once a year on a holy occasion. This temple was built in 1965. The first golden urn was offered by Sant Garib Das in 1994 with the help of the congregation. Later the devotees decorated it with 32 golden urns. In the year 2012, a golden lamp made of 35 kg of gold was made. A devotee had installed a 35 kg gold umbrella in the temple with the help of the congregation. More than 200 kg of gold is present in the entire temple.

Mother Annapurna Temple in Varanasi:

A golden idol of Mother Annapurna, who donated food to Baba Vishwanath, is installed. This idol is seen on Dhanteras. Once a year, devotees take blessings of food and wealth by seeing the golden form of the mother. Mahant Shankar Puri of the temple says that this idol of the mother is about 422 years old. There is evidence of worship of this idol of the goddess in the year 1601 during the time of the then Mahant Keshav Puri.

More gold in the temples of the country than RBI:

According to the report of the World Gold Council (year 2024), there is a total of 22 thousand to 25 thousand tonnes of gold in the country, including temples and houses of India.

How much is the gold reserves in the world:

According to the World Gold Council, about 2.44 lakh metric tons of gold has been discovered in the world. Out of this, 1.87 lakh metric tons have been produced. At the same time, 57,000 metric tons of gold is lying in underground reserves. Most of the gold has been found in only three countries, China, Australia, and South Africa.