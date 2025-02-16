In This Gaya Cemetery, Dogs Are Buried With Utmost Respect

Gaya: Since time immemorial, dogs have been known for their extreme sense of loyalty to humans. But in return, we do nothing to pay it off. After their death, we just dispose of their carcasses by throwing them in rivers, open drains and roadsides.

However, Gaya in Bihar has a dedicated cemetery for dogs for a respectful burial. The carcass of a dog is first wrapped in a robe offered to Lord Budhha amid the chanting of hymns. Afterwards, the body is taken for a circumambulation around a Buddhist Stupa inside the complex. This ritual doesn't apply to dogs but to all animals. The burial follows the installation of a plaque with the name and other information on every grave.

Among various social workers from India and abroad, rendering services to the graveyard, the name of Adriana Ferranti stands out. A septuagenarian woman of Italian origin, she has set an example of love for animals.

Dogs inside the Maitri Trust Complex. (ETV Bharat)

She came to Bodh Gaya in 1985 and driven by her love for animals set up the Maitri Charitable Trust which works for the eradication of leprosy, anaemia and TB apart from caring for pregnant women and educating the children from the backward classes of the district.

Ferranti is also famous for performing the last ritual of every dog with respect as she has buried over 1,000 animals in the last 40 years. "I do take care of the animals but the first project of my organisation is to control leprosy and provide good medical facilities to the patients. I have a personal interest in taking care of dogs and other animals," she said.

Ferranti has performed the last rites of thousands of dead animals in the cemetery, located inside the six-acre campus of Maitri Trust in the Dhandhwa village of Bodh Gaya.

Earlier it was open to the public but after noticing their ignorance about the charitable works of the trust, Ferranti has decided to restrict its access, manager Kanchan Pratap Sinha, said.

"Mata ji (Adriana) is angry with this and does not allow anyone to go to that area. However, even from a distance, it is clear that there are marks of the grave. A dog died two days ago and was buried wrapped in a cloth. However, now the method of making the grave after burial has also been changed. Earlier, after burial, so much soil was put on the grave that it appeared a little higher, but now, the soil of the grave is levelled and the nameplates have also been removed," he said.

The shelter for injured dogs. (ETV Bharat)

Another employee, Ashish, said Ferranti brings stray and injured dogs, goats, chickens, horses and other animals. They are also brought by their owners for treatment.

"This is what she (Adriana Ferranti) thinks and says if these were humans, they could have told us about their problems and sorrows, but they are speechless. We need to go close to them for better understanding. If we have affection for them, we will feel their pain. Post-death, all are buried with respect," he said.

The manager said currently the trust shelters 80 dogs, 25 goats, five cows and five horses. Most of the street dogs here were rescued and brought with injury for treatment. A veterinarian and four employees take care of them.

The venerinary unit of the trust. (ETV Bharat)

Ferranti said when she came here for the first time, she tried to understand the message of Lord Buddha. Understanding her responsibility, she started working here. When she sees abandoned animals, it pains her.

"Then we studied how to treat them and how to save the ill. Afterwards, we started taking care of dogs and other animals. We bury them on the outer side of the campus," she said.