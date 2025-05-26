'In The Interest Of Justice': SC Orders Status Quo On Bhushan Steel Liquidation Amid JSW Plea

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said it would be in the interest of justice if the status quo is maintained in connection with the liquidation proceedings against Bhushan Steel and Power Ltd (BPSL) before the National Company Law Tribunal.

The matter came up before a bench comprising justices BV Nagarathna and Satish Chandra Sharma. The bench considered the fact that JSW's limitation period for filing a review against the apex court’s judgment is not yet over.

The bench said the liquidation of the BPSL might jeopardise the review petition, which was to be filed by JSW Steel Limited. "Without expressing any opinion at this stage, we are of the view that it would be in the interest of justice if the status quo is maintained on the proceedings pending in NCLT," the bench said.

The apex court passed a direction on a plea filed by JSW Steel Ltd, seeking abeyance of any further hearing applications filed by the promoter to expedite liquidation proceedings pending before the NCLT.

Senior advocate Neeraj Kishan Kaul, appearing on behalf of JSW Steel Ltd, contended that even before the time for filing a review against the apex court’s May 2 judgment is over, the NCLT is proceeding to appoint a liquidator. It was argued before the bench that JSW has time till June 2, to file the review.

The apex court on May 2, had set aside a resolution plan submitted by JSW Steel Limited for BSPL. The apex court had said that the resolution plan was illegal and also in violation of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

On May 2, the apex court criticised the conduct of all key stakeholders in the resolution process — the resolution professional, the committee of creditors (CoC), and the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) — for "flagrant violation" of the IBC.

The apex court, in a 105-page judgment, had said, “In view of the provisions contained in sub-section (1) of Section 33 (IBC), and in the exercise of the jurisdiction conferred under Article 142 of the Constitution of India, the Adjudicating Authority i.e. the NCLT is directed to initiate the Liquidation Proceedings against the Corporate Debtor-BPSL under Chapter III of the IBC and in accordance with law”.