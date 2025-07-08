In SIR Hurdle: Large Number Of Bihar Electors Yet To Get Forms As Many Grapple With The Process

By Dev Raj

Patna: While many electors in the poll-bound Bihar are yet to receive the enumeration form for the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, set in motion by the Election Commission of India (ECI), a majority of them are grappling with the nitty-gritty of the entire exercise.

Sexagenarian Kunti Devi bowed her head to a question on SIR and started pouring tea from the kettle to serve it to a customer. The gutsy woman and her husband run a makeshift tea stall near Anugraha Narayan Sinha Park, popularly known as Congress Maidan, in Patna from 7 am to 8 pm to shoulder the burden of their four-member family. She has heard about the exercise being conducted by the ECI, but hardly knows anything beyond that.

"I know about the move because many people who come to my shop talk about it these days. But I do not understand what is actually happening. I live in the neighbouring Lohanipur area, but nobody has approached me or given me any forms so far. The local ward councillor is also not helping," Kunti told ETV Bharat.

Listening to her woes, a few people sipping tea suggested that she could visit her polling booth and get in touch with the concerned booth-level officer (BLO). She rejected the idea immediately because she had to take care of the shop, as well as her household.

Kunti Devi, tea seller, who aired her grievance on SIR. (ETV Bharat)

Kunti is not alone in this plight. Binay Kumar, a medicine wholesaler who lives in a house close to Kunti's stall, has also not received the electoral roll revision form yet. "My booth is located at Sir Ganesh Dutt Patliputra High School in the area, but nobody has approached me. These days, both parents are working, and children are busy in schools, colleges and coaching institutes. Due to this, houses are locked during the day. The BLOs will have to visit either early morning or in the evening to make the exercise successful," Binay said.

Several people were outrightly against the revision, blaming it as a "useless" step and "harassment" by the ECI. "This (SIR) is useless. This is wrong. The ECI is asking for documents, which a large number of people in a poor state like Bihar may not possess. The forms have not been delivered to me, which means I will have to ditch my work and go to my polling booth located at the Rabindra Balika Girls High School," said Dharmendra Kumar of Kadamkuan locality. He added that the provision of filling up the forms digitally was of no use for the elders who were not tech-savvy.

Though SIR began on June 25, the distribution of the enumeration forms started from June 28. The verification and submission have to be completed by July 26, and the entire exercise will culminate on September 30 with the publication of the updated electoral rolls.

With just 18 days left, Suresh Yadav, who rears horses and lends them for marriage and religious ceremonies, looks quite worried. He lives at Jagat Narayan Road — famous for the residence of socialist leader Jayaprakash Narayan — and has several electors in his family. "Please let me know how to get the forms. I have no idea what to do. I am afraid that our names will be removed from the electoral rolls," he sounded apprehensive.

Shyam Pandit, a painter, who has received enumeration forms, but doesn't know where to submit them. (ETV Bharat)

Shyam Pandit, a painter, elaborated on the problem he was facing with SIR. A resident in a slum of Rajendra Nagar near the Bihar Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) office, he has four voters. He stays away throughout the day and returns home at night. "A BLO came to my place yesterday (Monday) and handed over the forms to my wife. She could not understand the instructions he gave, and even I do not know how to fill up these forms and where to submit them. I think everything about one family should be done at one go. Somebody told me that photographs need to be submitted, so I will have to get them for all adult members of my family," Shyam added.

Some persons, like that of homoeopathic doctor Ramashankar Ojha of the Gardanibagh locality in Patna, did not wait for the BLO visit and sent one of his sons, who is also a doctor, to collect these forms. "SIR is necessary to identify outsiders, including Bangladeshis, staying in Bihar and consuming our resources. This is an issue of nationalism, not politics or election. I took the initiative because I wish to contribute to the betterment of my country," Ramashankar said.

Bihar has 7.9 crore electors, of which 4.96 crore electors were already present in the electoral rolls during the last revision in January 2003. This time, such electors have to verify themselves by filling out the enumeration forms and submitting them.

However, the remaining 2.94 crore voters, whose names were registered after January 2003, will have to submit additional documents to establish the date and place of birth of themselves and their parents, as required. As per the ECI rules for SIR, 11 documents including government pension order, any official document issued by any public sector unit (PSU) before July 1, 1987, birth certificate, passport, matriculation or educational certificates, permanent residence certificates, forest rights certificates, caste certificates, National Register of Citizens, family register, any land or house allotment certificate could be submitted.

Binay Kumar and Dharmendra Kumar, who are yet to receive the enumeration forms. (ETV Bharat)

According to the ECI, about 77,895 BLOs are going house-to-house to help electors fill out enumeration forms and collect them. Another 21,000 BLOs are being appointed for the smooth and timely completion of the process. Nearly four lakh volunteers, including government officials, NCC cadets, and NSS members, are also working in the field to facilitate the elderly, persons with disabilities, the sick and vulnerable populations. "In a large number of cases, the BLOs are taking live pictures of the electors and uploading them, saving the persons from the trouble of getting their pictures clicked," an ECI communique said.

Around 1.55 lakh Booth Level Agents (BLAs) appointed by various political parties are also helping in the SIR process. As per ECI, 2.88 crore enumeration forms or around 36.5 per cent of the total 7.9 crore electors who were enrolled as on June 24, were distributed, and around 1.19 crore forms were collected by Monday evening. Over 11 per cent of forms have been digitally uploaded on the commission’s site.