In September, 12 Killed In Militancy-Related Incidents As J&K Assembly Elections Enter Final Leg

Security personnel were in action during an anti-terror operation in the Billawar area of the Kathua district in Jammu and Kashmir. ( ETV Bharat )

Srinagar: As Jammu and Kashmir prepares for the third phase of Assembly elections, security forces are countering the ongoing threat of militancy from across the border. Data from the J&K Police shows that 91 people, including civilians, security personnel and militants, have been killed in 42 incidents so far this year.

The data reveals that the year began with relatively few incidents, but violence surged as the months wore on, particularly during the peak summer period. July saw the deadliest spike, with 27 fatalities, including 14 security personnel.

In September, as Jammu and Kashmir witnessed Assembly elections after a decade-long gap, two gunfights on September 28 in Kulgam and Kathua districts left two militants and two security forces personnel dead.

Jammu and Kashmir experienced a relatively calm start to 2024, with only a handful of casualties in the first three months. January, February and March collectively saw five deaths--four civilians and one militant--with minimal security forces involvement. However, by April, the trend shifted as both militants and civilians were caught in a rising tide of conflict.

April recorded seven deaths--three civilians and four militants--across six incidents, followed by an equally deadly May, with one civilian, five militants and one security forces personnel killed.

June marked the beginning of a sharp escalation in violence, with 21 deaths in eight incidents, including nine civilians, 11 militants and one security personnel. July, however, was the bloodiest month, with 14 security personnel and 13 militants killed in nine incidents.

August followed with 11 deaths--one civilian, four security personnel and five militants--across seven militancy-related incidents. This heightened violence coincided with the lead-up to the Assembly elections, which began on September 18, 2024.

In September alone, four gunfights led to 12 deaths, including four security forces personnel and nine militants. With the third phase of polling scheduled for tomorrow (Tuesday), security agencies are on high alert."

"Amplified security measures have been taken across sensitive districts, with our focus on ensuring voter safety. However, the persistent threat of militancy from across the border is there," a senior police officer said.

"They (militants) are always trying to disrupt peace in Jammu and Kashmir, but our technological and human surveillance has thwarted their plans. They won't be able to impact voter turnout or the election process in the region," the official added.

J&K Police data

January

Incidents: 1

Civilians: 0

Security forces: 0

Militants:1

Total:1

February

Incidents:1

Civilians: 2

Security forces:0

Militants:0

Total:2

March

Incidents:1

Civilians: 2

Security forces:0

Militants:0

Total:2

April

Incidents: 6

Civilians: 3

Security forces: 0