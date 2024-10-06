Navratri 2024: In Rajasthan's Pushkar, This Chamunda Mata Temple Becomes Fulcrum Of Hindu Faithful

Ajmer (Rajasthan): The revered Shri Rajarajeshwari Puruhoota Manivedika Shaktipeeth, popularly known as the Chamunda Mata temple, the 27th Shaktipeeth of Mata located on the foothills of Puruhoota hill is a centre of faith for millions of Hindu devotees.

According to the Hindu belief, Jagat Janani Mata has 52 Shaktipeeths, the major centers of faith for the devotees. One of these Shaktipeeths of Mata is also in Tirtharaj Guru Pushkar, considered to be the 27th Shaktipeeth of Mata. According to the scriptures, the wrists of Sati Mata fell on the Puruhoota hill near the temple, where a very deep pit was formed. Due to the inaccessible path of the hill, the devotees of Mata established her temple at the foot of the hill, so that people can easily see the deity. The revered place has evolved as Shri Rajrajeshwari Puruhoota Manivedika Shaktipeeth, popularly known by the name of Chamunda Mata.



Mythological Story: Puruhoota mountain is situated between Nag hill and Savitri Mata hill in Pushkar, 18 kilometers from Ajmer. According to Mahant Digambar Omendra Puri of the temple, before creating the universe, Lord Brahma performed the Srishti Yagya in Pushkar, which could not be completed without the presence of Mahadev, who came on the call of Lord Brahma to complete the yagya.

However, there was a condition to sit in pairs in the yagya, which if not met, left the yagya incomplete. Mahadev removed the dilemma of Lord Brahma and gave form to Mata Chamunda from this 27th Shakti Peeth, Mahant Puri said adding Mahadev sat in the yagya with his wife, and thus completed the yagya.

“During the Srishti Yagya itself, when Mother Savitri was getting late, then Jagat Pita Brahma manifested Gayatri Mata from the mouth of a cow. After the yagya was completed, Mother Shakti and Gayatri asked for a place for themselves from all the gods and goddesses. Then Mother Gayatri sat on Puruhuta mountain with Mother Shakti. Bhairavnath has a place here too. Devotees visit Bhairavnath after visiting Mata. The wishes of the devotees are fulfilled just by visiting Mata. Once a devotee comes to Mata's court, he comes here again and again,” added Puri.



How Shakti Peeth Was Formed: According to ancient religious scriptures, King Daksha, father of Sati, wife of Devadhidev Mahadev, had performed a yagya, in which he had not invited his son-in-law Mahadev. Angered by the insult of Mahadev, Mata Sati had sacrificed her body at the altar of that yagya. After Mata Sati sacrificed her body, Mahadev appeared there and kept wandering in the universe in Rudra form, carrying Mata Sati's body in his hand. To bring Mahadev out of his Rudra state, Lord Vishnu cut Mata Sati's body into pieces with his Sudarshan Chakra. Wherever the parts of Sati's body fell on the earth, that place became Shakti Peeth, with one of them being the Mata Chamunda temple.



Devotees Throng Mata Chamunda Temple On Navratri 2024: Pushkar is the center for lakhs of Hindu pilgrims. For centuries, pilgrims have been flocking to the 27th Shaktipeeth to pay their obeisance. Deepak, a pilgrim who visited the temple from Haryana, said that after coming to Pushkar, he came to know about the Shaktipeeth of Mata after talking to the local people here. He along with his family bowed his head before Mata. Rajendra, a local resident of Pushkar, said that since childhood he has been coming to Chamunda Mata temple to pay obeisance.

“Earlier the temple was very small, but now gradually, it is developing and devotees have been flocking the temple in large numbers,” he added.