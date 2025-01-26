ETV Bharat / bharat

In R-Day Speech, Karnataka Governor Touches On Welfare & Growth

Thawarchand Gehlot said Karnataka recorded a 13 per cent year-on-year growth in revenue collection, reaching ₹1,81,908 crore by December 2024 and stood first in exports.

Karnataka Governor Thawarchand Gehlot hoists the tricolour in presence of CM and deputy CM in at the R-Day event in Bengaluru on Sunday.
Karnataka Governor Thawarchand Gehlot hoists the tricolour in presence of CM and deputy CM in at the R-Day event in Bengaluru on Sunday. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 26, 2025, 1:40 PM IST

Bengaluru: Karnataka Governor Thawarchand Gehlot extended heartfelt greetings to the people of Karnataka during his address on the 76th Republic Day. Reflecting on the historical significance of the day, he emphasised the triumph of democracy and the values enshrined in the Constitution.

The Governor reaffirmed Karnataka's commitment to upholding the principles of the Constitution, cooperative federalism, and social and economic justice. "This is the day we bid farewell to centuries of discrimination and embraced equality under the law," he said.

Highlighting key welfare schemes, Gehlot noted that under the "Gruhalakshmi" scheme, ₹2,000 monthly allowances are provided to women heads of households, benefiting 35.18 million women and totalling ₹35,180 crore in assistance since August 2023. Additionally, the "Gruha Jyoti" scheme, supporting 1.62 crore beneficiaries, has seen ₹13,409 crore in subsidies disbursed to power companies.

Karnataka recorded a 13 per cent year-on-year growth in revenue collection, reaching ₹1,81,908 crore by December 2024. It also achieved the first position in exports worth $88.85 billion in six months of the financial year 2024-25, registering an 11.17 per cent growth. Major strides in infrastructure include improving 2,491 km of state highways and constructing 190 bridges. Progress continues on the Bengaluru Metro Rail Phase 2A and 2B projects, covering 58.19 km at an estimated cost of ₹14,788 crore.

Over 13,000 educational vacancies were filled to strengthen primary and higher education, while new schools and hostels have been opened, including 25 Morarji Desai Residential Schools and 50 Maulana Azad Schools. In healthcare, the newly constructed Jayadeva Institute of Cardiology in Kalaburagi, built at ₹304.20 crore, stands as a significant achievement.

The Governor lauded Bengaluru as a global technology hub, housing over 875 Global Capability Centres (GCCs) and highlighted the "INNOVERSE" incubation centre as a world-class initiative fostering startups. Additionally, advancements like the AI-driven traffic management system ASTRAraM have streamlined Bengaluru's traffic.

Under the "Anna Bhagya" scheme, ₹9,775.51 crore was directly transferred to beneficiaries for food security. The state also disbursed crop loans worth ₹15,616.24 crore to 18.51 lakh farmers in 2024-25, with loans up to ₹5 lakh provided at zero interest.

Gehlot concluded his speech by emphasising the importance of unity in diversity as the strength of the Republic. "Let us continue to be guided by the values of democracy, equality, and unity to build a secure, harmonious, and prosperous Karnataka and India," he said, invoking the legacy of Dr BR Ambedkar and the framers of the Constitution.

TAGGED:

