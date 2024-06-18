ETV Bharat / bharat

'In process of bringing legislation to control forced religious conversions', Rajasthan govt tells SC

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 6 hours ago

The Rajasthan government has informed the Supreme Court that it is in the process of drafting legislation to address religious conversion, citing the absence of specific laws on this issue within the state.

Supreme Court (ETV Bharat)

New Delhi: The Rajasthan government has informed the Supreme Court that it is in the process of bringing its legislation as it does not have any specific law in connection with religious conversion.

The state government’s response came on a plea filed by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay. The Rajasthan government made its stand clear before the apex court recently by filing an affidavit in connection with the illegal and forceful conversion.

The state government, in its affidavit, said, "The State of Rajasthan is filing the present affidavit to apprise this court that it does not have any specific legislation to religious conversion."

The state government stressed that it is strictly adhering to the guidelines issued by the apex court and High Court of Rajasthan in different cases and also the Centre concerning this matter.

“The state of Rajasthan is in the process of bringing its legislation and till such time will strictly abide by the law on the subject, guidelines or directions passed by apex court”, said the affidavit.

The plea filed by Upadhyay had cited the alleged suicide by a 17-year-old girl, Lavanya in January 2022 in Thanjavur in Tamil Nadu. The plea contended that the Centre and states have failed to control the menace of deceitful religious conversion, though it is their duty under Articles 14, 21, and 25 of the Constitution.

The apex court in September 2022 had issued notice to the Centre and states seeking their response to the plea for a direction to control fraudulent religious conversion and those carried out by intimidation and deceit.

