In Poll-Bound Bihar Another Horrific Kidnapping And Rape Of A Minor Mahadalit Girl

Muzaffarpur: In Bihar there is no respite from heinous crimes. In the latest incident a Mahadalit minor girl was kidnapped, raped and then thrown into a roadside bush. She is fighting for her life.
The profusely bleeding, unconscious girl was recovered from the border of Muzaffarpur and Sitamarhi. She was missing since July 26 and could be traced on Sunday morning, July 27 in an unconscious state, said the victim girl’s father.
Bihar Chief minister Nitish Kumar had introduced the Mahadalit category in 2007 after the Bihar State Mahadalit Commission recommended inclusion of 18 SCs in the category. Mahadalits are said to be the poorest among the Dalits in Bihar.
However, two persons have been arrested in this case. The victim's condition is still critical.
Girl traced in an unconscious state:
The girl was initially admitted to Sitamarhi Hospital in a critical condition and later shifted to in critical condition. When her condition worsened, she was referred to Sri Krishna Medical College Hospital (SKMCH) where she regained consciousness after 24 hours. She has 10 stitches on her head, said the father of the victim.
Narrating the sequence of events, the father said that the minor Mahadalit girl student in Aurai police station area ofMuzaffarpur left home on 26 July (Saturday) at 11 am to get her mobile repaired. She did not return home till night.
“We searched for our daughter a lot, the whole night, but could not find her. anything. On 27 July (Sunday) morning, information was received that she was admitted to a hospital in Sitamarhi in critical condition. On reaching there, we found her unconscious,'' said the victim's father.
It later emerged that the victim girl was thrown into bushes 25 KM away on the border of Sitamarhi and Muzaffarpur districts. The girl had injury marks on her head and was bleeding from her private parts.
Mobile shop owner and his associate arrested:
The girl had left her home at 11 am on Saturday and reached a mobile repairing shop. The shop owner – the prime accused allegedly raped the girl in the shop and later took her away in a car with his accomplice. On Sunday, she was thrown in the bushes on National Highway 527-C in Sitamarhi. The family came to know about it at 2 o'clock on Sunday.
The victim’s father said that the mobile shopkeeper and his associate were from the same village. The two reportedly admitted to the police about the crime.
The ASP Eastern, Sahriyar Akhtar said, initially a kidnapping case was registered in Aurai police station on July 27. The victim was found unconscious in Pupri police station area of Sitamarhi district and the police could not speak to her as she was unconscious. She has been referred to SKMCH from there. Both the accused have been arrested. The victim is undergoing treatment. Further action is underway,” Sahriyar Akhtar, ASP Eastern said.
