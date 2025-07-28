ETV Bharat / bharat

In Poll-Bound Bihar Another Horrific Kidnapping And Rape Of A Minor Mahadalit Girl

Muzaffarpur: In Bihar there is no respite from heinous crimes. In the latest incident a Mahadalit minor girl was kidnapped, raped and then thrown into a roadside bush. She is fighting for her life.

The profusely bleeding, unconscious girl was recovered from the border of Muzaffarpur and Sitamarhi. She was missing since July 26 and could be traced on Sunday morning, July 27 in an unconscious state, said the victim girl’s father.

Bihar Chief minister Nitish Kumar had introduced the Mahadalit category in 2007 after the Bihar State Mahadalit Commission recommended inclusion of 18 SCs in the category. Mahadalits are said to be the poorest among the Dalits in Bihar.

However, two persons have been arrested in this case. The victim's condition is still critical.

Girl traced in an unconscious state:

The girl was initially admitted to Sitamarhi Hospital in a critical condition and later shifted to in critical condition. When her condition worsened, she was referred to Sri Krishna Medical College Hospital (SKMCH) where she regained consciousness after 24 hours. She has 10 stitches on her head, said the father of the victim.

Narrating the sequence of events, the father said that the minor Mahadalit girl student in Aurai police station area of​​Muzaffarpur left home on 26 July (Saturday) at 11 am to get her mobile repaired. She did not return home till night.

“We searched for our daughter a lot, the whole night, but could not find her. anything. On 27 July (Sunday) morning, information was received that she was admitted to a hospital in Sitamarhi in critical condition. On reaching there, we found her unconscious,'' said the victim's father.

It later emerged that the victim girl was thrown into bushes 25 KM away on the border of Sitamarhi and Muzaffarpur districts. The girl had injury marks on her head and was bleeding from her private parts.