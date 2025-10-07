ETV Bharat / bharat

In Phone Conversation, Modi Conveys Birthday Greetings To Putin

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted Russian President Vladimir Putin on his birthday and conveyed that he was looking forward to welcoming him in India for the upcoming India-Russia annual summit.

In a phone conversation, Modi and Putin reviewed the progress in bilateral agenda and reaffirmed their commitment to further deepen India-Russia special and privileged strategic partnership, sources said.

Modi conveyed to the Russian leader that he looks forward to welcoming him in India. The India-Russia annual summit is set to take place in early December.

Putin, the longest-serving President of Russia, turned 73 on Tuesday and many of his supporters are lauding his role in transforming the country. "Putin stopped further fragmentation of Russia and put it back on its historical path,” Kremlin envoy on Ukraine Vladimir Medinsky wrote on his Telegram channel.

He said that Putin assumed office on the eve of 2000 at a time when the country was going through the trauma of the Soviet Union collapse and threat of fragmentation of the Russian Federation.