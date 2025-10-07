ETV Bharat / bharat

In Phone Conversation, Modi Conveys Birthday Greetings To Putin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin (ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 7, 2025 at 7:31 PM IST

Updated : October 7, 2025 at 8:00 PM IST

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted Russian President Vladimir Putin on his birthday and conveyed that he was looking forward to welcoming him in India for the upcoming India-Russia annual summit.

In a phone conversation, Modi and Putin reviewed the progress in bilateral agenda and reaffirmed their commitment to further deepen India-Russia special and privileged strategic partnership, sources said.

Modi conveyed to the Russian leader that he looks forward to welcoming him in India. The India-Russia annual summit is set to take place in early December.

Putin, the longest-serving President of Russia, turned 73 on Tuesday and many of his supporters are lauding his role in transforming the country. "Putin stopped further fragmentation of Russia and put it back on its historical path,” Kremlin envoy on Ukraine Vladimir Medinsky wrote on his Telegram channel.

He said that Putin assumed office on the eve of 2000 at a time when the country was going through the trauma of the Soviet Union collapse and threat of fragmentation of the Russian Federation.

Similar sentiments were expressed by Speaker of State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin, Governor of Moscow region Andrei Vorobyov and Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin as Putin is receiving birthday wishes from world leaders.

Benyamin Nethanyahu was perhaps the first foreign leader to wish a happy birthday to Putin during a phone call last night to discuss Gaza settlement, Irani nuclear issue and Syria, the Kremlin has not ruled out a call from US President Donald Trump and other world leaders.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov during Tuesday’s briefing for the reporters spoke about the importance of Putin’s role in the lives of Russians. “Today, as is known, is his birthday. And, of course, the entire staff of the presidential administration extends their greetings. It is hard to overrate Putin’s role in the life of Russian citizens and the fate of the world,” the spokesman said.

According to Peskov, later in the day Putin, who usually works on his birthday, is scheduled to hold the meeting of Russia’s Security Council.

