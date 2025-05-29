ETV Bharat / bharat

In New Science Push, Centre Unveils Electric Aircraft, Space Experiments And Global Talent Drive

New Delhi: India is accelerating its scientific temper with a slate of new initiatives, ranging from space missions and indigenous aviation to research collaboration and student engagement. The announcements emerged after a high-level joint review meeting of the science ministry and its departments, aimed at aligning national efforts toward innovation and global competitiveness.

A key highlight is the launch of the Electric Hansa (E-Hansa) project, a next-generation two-seater electric trainer aircraft being indigenously developed by the National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL), a premier institute under the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), based in Bengaluru. Officials estimate that E-Hansa will cost nearly half as much as similar imported trainer aircraft, offering a significant boost to India's self-reliance in aviation.

"This is a major step toward sustainable and cost-effective aviation training. The E-Hansa will demonstrate India's capability in electric aircraft design and pave the way for future innovations in green aviation," a senior CSIR official said.

Meanwhile, Group Captain Subhash Shukla is set to embark on a mission to the International Space Station (ISS), where he will conduct seven microgravity experiments, expected to advance India's understanding of materials science, biological processes and fluid dynamics in space environments. The mission reflects India's growing footprint in international space research.