In New Science Push, Centre Unveils Electric Aircraft, Space Experiments And Global Talent Drive

New Delhi: India is accelerating its scientific temper with a slate of new initiatives, ranging from space missions and indigenous aviation to research collaboration and student engagement. The announcements emerged after a high-level joint review meeting of the science ministry and its departments, aimed at aligning national efforts toward innovation and global competitiveness.
A key highlight is the launch of the Electric Hansa (E-Hansa) project, a next-generation two-seater electric trainer aircraft being indigenously developed by the National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL), a premier institute under the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), based in Bengaluru. Officials estimate that E-Hansa will cost nearly half as much as similar imported trainer aircraft, offering a significant boost to India's self-reliance in aviation.
"This is a major step toward sustainable and cost-effective aviation training. The E-Hansa will demonstrate India's capability in electric aircraft design and pave the way for future innovations in green aviation," a senior CSIR official said.
Meanwhile, Group Captain Subhash Shukla is set to embark on a mission to the International Space Station (ISS), where he will conduct seven microgravity experiments, expected to advance India's understanding of materials science, biological processes and fluid dynamics in space environments. The mission reflects India's growing footprint in international space research.
To further strengthen India's scientific and industrial capabilities, the government has proposed the creation of a Global Science Talent Bridge, an initiative designed to attract leading researchers and innovators from around the world to collaborate with Indian institutions. The focus will be on sectors like biomanufacturing, where global partnerships can significantly accelerate progress.
Emphasising the importance of cultivating scientific curiosity among the youth, the review meeting also endorsed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent suggestion to open 37 CSIR laboratories for students. The initiative, inspired by his address on the monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, seeks to transform these labs into innovation hubs that inspire the next generation of scientists.
Together, these initiatives mark a decisive push to place India at the forefront of global scientific and technological progress.
Also Read: